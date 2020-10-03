AL yet to form full committees





According to party insiders, a huge number of corrupt people intruded into AL politics. As a result, committee forming is being late.

The process to scrutinize all aspirants has become a complicated procedure as AL President Sheikh Hasina and its decision makers want to exclude corrupts leaders from the party.

Besides, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is one of the reasons that are delaying the process, they said.

AL President Sheikh Hasina has recently asked the party men to form all full committees and submit them to her by September 15 this year.

But, they failed to form full committees after excluding intruders and corrupt leaders and naturally the committees submitted to the party president were rejected.

Earlier, in July this year, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told the Daily Observer that AL would form all committees by September. But, AL totally failed to form a single committee by September.

In this regard AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Any kind of corrupt people, communalists, intruders and opportunists will not get any chance in the committees."

"People have a lot of expectations from AL. So, we are trying to go through careful scrutiny in selecting leadership. And this is why formation of the committees are being delayed a bit," he added.

Another influential leader of AL in exchange for anonymity said, "A large number of errant leaders, intruders and opportunists have entered the party. Even if the committee formation gets late, we want to eradicate them from the party."

"One black sheep spoils the whole flock," he added.

Meanwhile, most of the unit committees of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student front of AL, have expired for many years. But, the central body of BCL has failed to form the committees of expired units.

According to BCL insiders, AL President Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee to form those committees afresh as early as possible.



















