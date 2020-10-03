33 die of C-19, 1,396 infected in 24 hours





The total number of deaths has now reached 5,305 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent. A total of 1,396 new infections

were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 3,66,383, the release said.

Among the deceased, 25 were men and eight were women. Twenty-one of them died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna, Mymensingh and Barishal.

They all died at different hospitals across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 1,549 patients were declared free from coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 278,627 with a 76.05 per cent recovery rate.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,104 of the total deceased were men, and 1,201 were women.

Division wise fatalities as of Friday: 2,663 people died in Dhaka, 1,084 in Chattogram, 353 in Rajshahi, 436 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 239 in Rangpur and 111 in Mymensingh.

As many as 14,504 people are now in isolation and 42,916 in quarantine across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Global Situation

The confirmed coronavirus caseload exceeded 34 million on Friday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

JHU data show 34,200,662 total cases reported from 188 countries with 1,021,709 fatalities.

The United States reported 7,277,591 cases and 207,791 deaths - the highest in the world.

The number of confirmed cases in India, the second worst virus-hit country, reached 6,312,584.

India on Thursday reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 fatalities, making September its worst month of the pandemic, reports AP.

As of Friday, the South Asian country registered 99,773 deaths from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, several European countries are recording a rising number of daily cases amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.

























The country saw 33 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The total number of deaths has now reached 5,305 and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent. A total of 1,396 new infectionswere recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 3,66,383, the release said.Among the deceased, 25 were men and eight were women. Twenty-one of them died in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, three in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna, Mymensingh and Barishal.They all died at different hospitals across the country.In the past 24 hours, 1,549 patients were declared free from coronavirus infection, raising the total number of recoveries to 278,627 with a 76.05 per cent recovery rate.The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,104 of the total deceased were men, and 1,201 were women.Division wise fatalities as of Friday: 2,663 people died in Dhaka, 1,084 in Chattogram, 353 in Rajshahi, 436 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 231 in Sylhet, 239 in Rangpur and 111 in Mymensingh.As many as 14,504 people are now in isolation and 42,916 in quarantine across the country.The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.Global SituationThe confirmed coronavirus caseload exceeded 34 million on Friday, according to the latest tally provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).JHU data show 34,200,662 total cases reported from 188 countries with 1,021,709 fatalities.The United States reported 7,277,591 cases and 207,791 deaths - the highest in the world.The number of confirmed cases in India, the second worst virus-hit country, reached 6,312,584.India on Thursday reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 fatalities, making September its worst month of the pandemic, reports AP.As of Friday, the South Asian country registered 99,773 deaths from Covid-19.Meanwhile, several European countries are recording a rising number of daily cases amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.