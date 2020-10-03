Women unsafe everywhere in country: Experts





Despite a good number of domestic and international laws in place, various initiative of civil society and efforts of the government violence against women cannot be stopped, even amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Women are not safe anywhere nor even at homes. The rape incident of an indigenous girl in Khagrachhari in the last week happened when the victim was at home along with her parents.

A woman was snatched away from in front of her husband and was gang-raped at the student hostel of MC College in Sylhet shocking he collective conscience of the nation.

At least 975 women were raped in the last nine months in the country, according to a report by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK). Of them, some 41 were killed after rape and nine others committed suicide after rape.

The ASK also mentioned that a total of 224 cases were filed in connection with the incidents in between January and August 2020. Besides, 192 incidents of rape attempts occurred during the period, it added.

At least 1,413 women were raped in 2019 across the country, while as many as 732 women were raped in 2018, the ASK report disclosed. Violence against women continues at an alarming rate in the year 2020.

Gender experts and human rights activists cited four major reasons - social, economic, political and legal - for the surge in rape incidents.

Professor Sadeka Halim, first Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Dhaka University, said women are neither secured at home nor outside of their homes.

"The irony is that socially our relatives and guardians think that when a girl is in given in marriage at earlier age she is safe. This is a wrong notion. Because such initiatives cannot work as a defensive wall," she said.

The rape victim in Sylhet was a married woman who was talking to her husband sitting inside their car at the main gate of MC College when she was forcibly taken away and raped.

The gang-rape of a disabled Chakma woman in Khagrachhari happened on September 24 when the woman was at home pointing to the fact that they are not even safe at home and after their marriage.

Sultana Kamal, a prominent human rights activist, said the patriarchal view of women socially is no less responsible for the incidence of violence against women.

"Men think of themselves as the best, superior than a woman and this strong sense of ego wants women to be under their subjugation. They consider women to be their subjects," she added.

"So that is how it happens. The number of violence, torture and humiliation is increasing at a geometric rate as a result of such notion," she said.

Referring to this notion, Professor Sadeka Halim said such notion of male is destroying human dignity and the golden dream of building an egalitarian society. She also noted that most men in the country still think that they have the right to beat a woman.

Referring a research report of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research 'Bangladesh ( icddr,b) she said 69 percent men in rural areas and 63 percent in urban areas believe that a husband has the right to beat his wife if she does something wrong. Fifty percent of men in urban areas and 85 percent in rural areas believe that women should endure violence to protect their families.

















