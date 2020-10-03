Three accused confess to their involvement





They are Saifur Rahman, Arjun Laskar, and Rabiul. Saifur is the prime accused in the case.

The accused were produced before the Court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-1 on expiry of their five days' remand, said Amulya Kumar Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (Prosecution).

He said the Court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-2 placed Saifur, Arjun and Rabiul on a five-day remand each on Monday. On expiry of their remand, they were produced before the court.

The five-day remand of arrested accused Rajon, Aynul and Rony will be over today (Saturday). They will also be produced before the court. Besides, the remand of accused Tareq and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum will end on Sunday.

A woman was gang-raped allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at MC College hostel in Sylhet on

September 25.

A group of six to seven culprits dragged the woman into the dormitory and raped her after beating and tying up her husband when the couple went to visit the college in Tilagarh area in the evening.

Being informed, police rescued the couple from the dormitory area around 10:30 pm and took the victim to One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Victim's husband filed a case with Shah Paran Police Station the following day, accusing nine people, including six BCL men.

After the incident, police raided the dormitory and seized some local and foreign-made weapons.

All the accused in the case are now in police custody. They were arrested from different places in Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Habiganj.





















