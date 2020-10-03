Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:32 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

MC College Gang Rape

Three accused confess to their involvement

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

SYLHET, Oct 2: Three accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case gave confessional statements before a court here on Friday.
They are Saifur Rahman, Arjun Laskar, and Rabiul. Saifur is the prime accused in the case.
The accused were produced before the Court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-1 on expiry of their five days' remand, said Amulya Kumar Chowdhury, assistant commissioner (Prosecution).
He said the Court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-2 placed Saifur, Arjun and Rabiul on a five-day remand each on Monday.  On expiry of their remand, they were produced before the court.
The five-day remand of arrested accused Rajon, Aynul and Rony will be over today (Saturday). They will also be produced before the court. Besides, the remand of accused Tareq and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum will end on Sunday.
A woman was gang-raped allegedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at MC College hostel in Sylhet on
September 25.
A group of six to seven culprits dragged the woman into    the dormitory and raped her after beating and tying up her husband when the couple went to visit the college in Tilagarh area in the evening.
Being informed, police rescued the couple from the dormitory area around 10:30 pm and took the victim to One-Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Victim's husband filed a case with Shah Paran Police Station the following day, accusing nine people, including six BCL men.
After the incident, police raided the dormitory and seized some local and foreign-made weapons.
All the accused in the case are now in police custody. They were arrested from different places in Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Habiganj.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Icddr,b to work in centralized Covid vaccine network
AL yet to form full committees
33 die of C-19, 1,396 infected in 24 hours
Trump, Melania test positive for Covid
Women unsafe everywhere in country: Experts
Makkah to reopen for limited umrah
Gold smuggling goes on unabated amid coronavirus pandemic
coronavirus update


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft