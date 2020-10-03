Video
Rifat Murder

Minni, five others to appeal to HC

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Ayesha Siddika Minni and five others sentenced to death for killing Rifat Sharif will have to file an appeal to the High Court against the lower court judgment within the next seven days.
According to a court source, the case documents and the judgement could reach the High Court from the Barguna District
and Sessions Judge Court next Sunday.
The death sentence of an accused requires the approval of the HC, which is known as a death reference case.
On the other hand, convicts will be able to file an appeal against the judgement of the trial court.
On September 30, Judge Md Asaduzzaman sentenced Ayesha Siddika Minni and five others to death for killing Rifat Sharif killed in broad daylight in Barguna in June last year.
The five other convicts are Rakibul Hasan Rifat alias Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Kaiyum alias Rabbi Akan, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias TikTok Hridoy, 22, and Md Hasan, 22.
The court also fined Tk 50,000 each after it found them guilty of committing the murder - an incident which caused public outcry across the country and beyond.
However, the court acquitted four other accused as their involvement in the incident was not found.
On June 26, 2019, Rifat Sharif, 22, was mercilessly hacked by a group of individuals in broad daylight in Barguna town while his wife Ayesha Siddiqua Minni tried to save him.


