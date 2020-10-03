BD women police guard DR Congo airport



Bangladeshi women peacekeepers led by Merina Akter (inset), Commander of the Rotation, have been given the task of ensuring security at DR Congo Airport run by the UN Peacekeeping Mission. The photo shows a woman peacekeeper standing guard at the airport. PHOTO: police hq

Bangladeshi women peacekeepers have been given the task of ensuring security at DR Congo Airport (MUNUSCO), run by the UN Peacekeeping Mission.Bangladesh female police members of BANFPU-1 (Rotation-14) have taken the charges for ensuring security of theairport.Merina Akter, Commander of the Rotation, said: "We're performing our duties with dignity under the flag of the United Nations. Ensuring security of the Congo Airport is our main challenge. We're also hopeful that we'll be successful."On September 11, a contingent of the Female Formed Police Unit (FPU) of Bangladesh Police leftDhaka to join the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO).