

Hasina Ansar



Butter cookies



Ingredients:

Unstilted butter, room temperature - 1 cup

Powdered sugar 3/4 cup

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Vanilla essence - 1 tbsp

Egg yolk - 1 large

All purpose flour - 2 1/4 cups

Turbinado sugar - 2 tbsp



Method:

1. In a large bowl beat the butter and white sugar, together until creamy.

3. Mix in the egg and then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour and salt; stir into the sugar mixture. Cover dough, and chill for at least 1-2 hour.

4. Preheat oven to 180 degrees for10 min.

5. Turn this cookies dough into cookies shaped.

6. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven at 180 degrees or until lightly golden at the edges. Remove from cookies to cool on wire racks.







Ingredients:All purpose flour -1 cup

Cocoa powder - 1/4 cup

Butter - 1/4 cup

Powder sugar - 1/2 cup

Egg - 1

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

Vanilla Essence - 1/4 tsp



Method:

1. Slieve all purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder altogether and mix it well.

2. Now take a bowl, crack an egg and beat it well. White beating and powdered sugar little by little.









3. Add 1/4 cup of butter to this and beat.

4. Add 1/4 tsp of vanilla essence and add continue beating.

5. Now add our flour mix which we kept aside. Now our cookies dough is ready. Turn this cookies dough into cookies Shaped.

