Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:32 AM
Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020

Hasina Ansar

Hasina Ansar



Butter cookies

Ingredients:
Unstilted butter, room temperature - 1 cup
Powdered sugar 3/4 cup
Salt - 1/4 tsp
Vanilla essence - 1 tbsp
Egg yolk - 1 large
All purpose flour - 2 1/4 cups
Turbinado sugar  - 2 tbsp

Method:
1. In a large bowl beat the butter and white sugar, together until creamy.
2. Mix in the salt and vanilla followed by the egg yolk.  Stop to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.  Add the flour & mix just until incorporated. Divide the dough in half and shape each half into a, disk. Wrap each half tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1-2 hours, until firm. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees 10 min.
3. Mix in the egg and then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour and salt; stir into the sugar mixture. Cover dough, and chill for at least 1-2 hour.
4. Preheat oven to 180 degrees for10 min.
5. Turn this cookies dough into cookies shaped.
6. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven at 180 degrees or until lightly golden at the edges. Remove from cookies to cool on wire racks. 



Chocolate cookies

Ingredients:All purpose flour -1 cup
Cocoa powder - 1/4 cup
Butter - 1/4 cup
Powder sugar - 1/2 cup
Egg - 1
Baking powder - 1/2 tsp
Vanilla Essence - 1/4 tsp

Method:
1. Slieve all purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder altogether and mix it well.
2. Now take a bowl, crack an egg and beat it well. White beating and powdered sugar little by little.




3. Add 1/4 cup of butter to this and beat.
4. Add 1/4 tsp of vanilla essence and add continue beating.
5. Now add our flour mix which we kept aside. Now our cookies dough is ready.  Turn this cookies dough into cookies Shaped.
6. Bake it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees about 20- 25 min.                      



