Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19



Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka

Leaving home to seek medical care is an essential, life-sustaining exception to stay-at-home orders issued to slow the spread of the new corona virus, COVID-19. However, if anyone need non-emergency treatment for a health condition or illness that is unrelated to COVID-19 - or if you have an appointment for routine or follow-up medical care- you may be wondering if it is necessary to visit doctor's office during the COVID-19 pandemic.Here's how you can figure out if you need to keep your medical appointment and what you can do to stay safe while getting the care you need.* If you have a minor illness (e.g. colds, sore throats, gastrointestinal problems, or sinus infections etc) or injury (e.g. cuts or burns, sprains, and strains etc), you should call your doctor's office to ask what the next steps should be for your care.* You should also call your doctor's office if you think you may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, or fatigue.* Depending on your condition and symptoms, your doctor's office will provide recommendations for home care, schedule an in-person appointment, schedule a Virtual Visit, or direct you to an appropriate facility for further treatment.* More serious conditions, such as allergic reactions or broken bones, can be treated at an urgent care facility or the emergency department. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, you should go to your hospital's emergency department.* Although some routine or follow-up medical appointments are necessary for your continued health, others can be safely postponed. If you have questions about whether you should go to your doctor's appointment, the best thing to do is call your doctor's office. You should let your doctor know if you have any health conditions that increase your risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.* Your doctor will let you know if you need to be seen in the office, or if you can safely reschedule your appointment. Your doctor may also offer additional options, such as Virtual Visits or a phone call, which allow you safely and securely access healthcare services from home.