

Dominic Gomes joins as executive chef @ Heritage Resort

Executive Chef Dominic Gomes, combines his culinary heritage and extensive know-how with a desire to provide guests with an authentic experience to the resort's all day dining restaurant "The Green Lounge" and The Café H with lakefront view.

Heritage Resort is located in Madhabdi, Narsingdi, and 40 Km away from Dhaka. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Heritage Resort awaits with abundance of surprises. Resort consisting of 48 Acres of green land compels one to experience life in the extraordinary definition. Among the lush trees and splendid landscape overlooking the lake Heritage Resort is picture-perfect when it comes to amenities and conveniences.















Dominic Gomes, former executive chef of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel and Intercontinental Hotel have joined Heritage Resort from the month September. His culinary expertise will surely ensure a delightful experience for the guests of Heritage Resort.Executive Chef Dominic Gomes, combines his culinary heritage and extensive know-how with a desire to provide guests with an authentic experience to the resort's all day dining restaurant "The Green Lounge" and The Café H with lakefront view.Heritage Resort is located in Madhabdi, Narsingdi, and 40 Km away from Dhaka. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Heritage Resort awaits with abundance of surprises. Resort consisting of 48 Acres of green land compels one to experience life in the extraordinary definition. Among the lush trees and splendid landscape overlooking the lake Heritage Resort is picture-perfect when it comes to amenities and conveniences.