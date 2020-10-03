

Celebrate Durga Puja with colourful vibe

To celebrate to the fullest, don every attire you wear in this days long festival. Each day has its own unique meaning. Thus, your outfits must speak differently as well. You should be stylish to mark the day beautifully and also you should have the clothing preferences from Saptami to Dashami.

Saptami is when the Maha Puja starts after Ma Durga is brought in Shashthi. Now, the day has more of a calm tone. This asks for a chilled out vibe. So, embrace the festivities with the yellowish spectrum of colors (mustard or orange) and maroon. For style, go for a more fusion look. Do save the statement outfits for Ashtami and Nabami. Mustard colored kurtis, scarves, and tops with a 'play' on the sleeves, jamdani saris, tie-dyed, block and even Tangail saris are good to go. Skirts, a nice yellow cape with maroon jeggings, flared pants also work well with batik tops in different cuts and styles if you make it look more contemporary.

The morning of Ashtami are usually the busiest as devotees assemble in the mandaps to offer Anjali. Usually saris are the best attire to choose for the morning prayers. You can go all out in the traditional colors of white and golden, or take the more modern route and pair white with a bright and bold color like fuchsia, violet or something similar in the same palette. Whatever you may choose, make sure the fabric is breathable, as it gets extremely hot at the mandaps during the day. Best to make khadi, cotton, taant and kota your new acquaintances. Alternatively, white chikankari shalwar kameez with a contrasting dupatta like a benarasi can serve you well too. On the other hand, with high collared top with a stylish sleeve of your choice and matching khussas, flats or sandals, it's highly unlikely to go wrong.

Although, keep your make-up minimal, light and longstanding; for instance, simple eyes, or just some kohl, glossed lips preferably, and don't even dare to go out without a teep! Keep your hair up in a messy bun, or with a decorative pin and do add some fresh white flowers to it!

Nabami is the day to mark the celebration so party it out like it's the end of the world, especially in late hours of the event. It serves as the day of ultimate socialization, thus it does demand a little bit of vanity.

Make sure to amp up the style quotient with printed palazzos or printed slim pants and a plain kurti or kameez in the same color with minimal detailing and embroidery. Khussas or comfy flats and sandals are a must to make sure your feet do not give up in the midst of you hopping mandaps!

On the other hand, for glam, play up your monotone saree with a contrasting embellished blouse and bring out the silks, tussars and muslins for evening wear. If you prefer three pieces, go for anarkalis and shararas. You can also don plain red georgette sari with all over golden hajar-buti and golden tassels on the anchal coupled with a white and golden katan blouse to be more classic. Metallic, dark, jewelled tones are also great for the evenings. Embrace the more dramatic make-up looks, and go all out with accessories, which also include your hair. Wear chunky earrings, jhumkas and pair it with uncountable colorful glass or thin gold bangles.

Bijoy Dashami is an emotional day as worshippers bid farewell to Ma Durga. Everyone opts for white saris with a red border, jewellery is minimum but the big red teep has to be the prime focus. However, the celebration does go on even after Bishorjon. So, do make the most of it!

There is a special diversity in the organization of this year's 'Bishwarang' in Durga Puja. "Bishwarang" has always reflected the Bengali tradition in its skillful style with its long 25 years of creative thinking. Nature refers to this world and the entire creation. Nature refers to the visible and invisible things in the world of man, not to man, and to life and soul. Man, like all things created by the Creator Himself, is just an element of nature. That is why 'Bishwarang' has presented various elements of nature in a graphical geometric form on the dirty surface of the cloth as an adjunct to the costume decoration of 'Durga Puja 2020'. There is also a difference in the pattern of clothing. This time the Durga Puja costumes are silk, half silk, dupian, andy in various fabrics including sarees, Punjabi, thrips, fatwa, shirts, t-shirts, etc. Cotton and khadi cloth have been used keeping in mind. Bright colors have been used in Durga Puja costumes to enhance the festive mood, as well as chunari, tie-dye, block, batik, applique, cutwork, screen print etc.















