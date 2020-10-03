

Inner Wheel District 345 celebrates World Heart Day

District 345 Chairman, Tahera S. Wahid signify the seminar with her kind presence as Chief Guest.

Prof. Dr. Triptish Chandra Ghose, Founder & President, heart Care Foundation, Cumilla enlightened with his Keynote speech and

Dr. Abdur Rahman, Senior Medical Officer, Cardiology Department, National Medical Institute Hospital, Dhaka, shared how to set our Heart in a Healthy path!

Inner Wheel which is an Internationally reputed Organization involved in philanthropic activities throughout the world. Inner Wheel has been playing a vital role for the welfare of women and children in Bangladesh. Seminars and discussion meeting are held regularly to create awareness on health, all kinds of violence against women, child labor and trafficking, rights of women and children, climate change and global warming etc.

The Heart Care Foundation has been working for the last 16 years to raise awareness about this deadly disease. At the beginning of the discussion, he highlighted the different types of heart disease. In particular, it sheds light on what kind of heart disease women suffer from. "Not all types of chest pain are heart disease," he said. However, it is not right to ignore any kind of pain. He advised her to seek medical help and do the necessary tests. On coronary heart disease, he said, the whole world is currently plagued by terrible epidemics like corona. If one of the heart patients is affected by corona at this time, the risk is higher. Again, if a person who is not a heart patient suffers from corona, his risk of heart disease increases. Most of them died of heart failure.

Now a days when even a heart patient does not want to go to the hospital for fear of infection. People with high blood pressure are more likely to have a heart attack. If someone in the family is infected with the disease during an epidemic like the current Corona, he has to go for isolation. So he has to be aware of himself. And considering the overall situation in the world today, this year's theme is right - 'use heart to beat cardiovascular disease'. To stay free from heart disease and for heart patients, he advises proper diet, regular exercise, smoking and tobacco cessation and regular medical treatment. In this global epidemic we need to strengthen our own hearts. Measures need to be taken to stay free from heart disease and stroke. This is why the Heart Care Foundation emphasizes the importance of fighting with the heart. He added that now the vaccine is the "mask" until the vaccine is discovered.

He told everyone to fight with all their heart to overcome this epidemic. Finally, he thanked Inner Wheel for choosing to discuss an important topic commemorating World Heart Day. He also thanked the organizing clubs.

Chief Guest District 345 Chairman Tahera Wahid first thanked the organizing clubs for choosing a well time disease to be discussed in detail. Supporting the speakers, she said that the relationship between corona and heart disease is deep, so we have to take initiative by us. We have to keep our heart healthy and at the same time we have to be careful about the health of our near & dear one's heart. She said, Prevention is better that cure. So awareness and concern as much as possible to stand against any illness is much better. So we have to fight against heart disease. She asked all inner wheel members to be aware and come forward in social work keeping in mind about social distancing & wearing musk & hand wash. She requests to keep their moral strength in any situation at this time. The theme of his Inner Wheel year- Lead the Change. So at this time of change she expressed the conviction that they can lead properly.

The overall event was moderated by Sharmin Hossain, Past Deputy National Representative and member of Inner Wheel Club of Dilkusha. Also cooperates with Kazi Tahmina Haque, President, IWC Dilkusha, Eihita Hassan Auhona

President, IWC Dhaka Old Town & Fatema Johra, President, IWC Comilla

