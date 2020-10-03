Video
Style Echo: Turning a calling into reality by making the most out of Facebook 

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Women\'s Own Desk

For some people, their job is a calling. And for Sayma Rahman, founder of Style Echo, this couldn't be more true. "The business didn't come from a single idea, so to speak. I've always loved and had a flair for fashion, so I knew that was what I wanted to do." That calling became today's Bangladesh-based female apparel business offering the nation's most worn female attire - the "Salwar Kameez suits".
Like many businesses, Style Echo had humble beginnings. "I started this business back in 2012 when I was still a university student. As a startup with no budget for marketing or a store to display my clothing collection, I turned to Facebook to showcase my products," said Sayma.
Having access to platforms such as Facebook have been invaluable to Sayma as she grew Style Echo as a business, giving her the ability to market her clothing collections. "The market here in Bangladesh is very competitive," says Sayma. "It's very difficult for small businesses like Style Echo to stand out from the crowd. It's a continuous struggle to market our clothing collection as there are similar sellers like me in the market. I don't think it's possible that we would reach where we are now without an established Facebook Page. Moreover, leveraging Facebook's Live features have also given me the boost that I needed to reach my customers directly. In a single Live show on my Facebook Page I can get more than 10 thousand viewers who can see my collection and order instantly through my Page."
Sayma's attention to detail, quality and craftsmanship of her clothing collections have translated into a cult following. But with this comes a lot of pressure to keep the stock ready for the latest design and collections. In 2016, Sayma's business took a step forward and moved into a physical store in Dhaka and 1.4 million followers on her Facebook page Style Echo. Today, Style Echo has three physical stores in the prime locations of Dhaka and has more than 270 employees and her own home delivery team which has contributed to the social economic growth by creating employment opportunities.
But the business format changed for every entrepreneur out there who has been working heart and soul for their business to grow due to COVID-19. Sayma also faced the same situation and took it as a challenge to overcome the hard time of her business and keep her employees safe from this global pandemic as well. She closed down her physical stores and employees reduced to 80. But she kept her business and communication with her beloved customers running through continuing her Facebook Live. She used to do  live to have  chit-chat with her customers and talk about her business update as there is always a huge demand for her collections and customers wait for new collections to come even in this pandemic. 


