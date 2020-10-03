Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Women\'s Own Desk

Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers

Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers

There are about 35 to 42 lakh workers in ready-made garments (RMG) sector in the country. About 61% of them are females who are suffering from malnutrition. Production in the sector is being hampered due to poor health of workers caused by malnutrition.
Adequate nourishment can raise national productivity by 20%, according to Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based international organization.  
While presenting the keynote paper at a meeting, Moniruzzaman Bipul, portfolio lead of GAIN, said about 43% RMG workers are suffering from malnutrition and about 7.9% of our GDP is lost annually due to anaemia among the workers. 
Citing a report of World Health Organization (WHO), 2003, he said ensuring access to nutritious and safe food for the workers can ensure utilization of their productivity.
He was addressing a regional sensitization meeting titled 'Strengthening Workers' Access to Pertinent Nutrition Opportunities (SWAPNO)' at a hotel in the capital recently.
The private and the public sectors can improve the health of workforces to reduce the burden of malnutrition, he observed.
Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE), supported by GAIN, organized the event.
The programme was told that considering the poor health of the workers DIFE and GAIN have launched the SWAPNO project to improve nutrition knowledge of workers and increase availability and accessibility to nutritious and safe food for them. 
KM Abdus Salam, secretary of Ministry of Labour and Employment, attended as the chief guest, while Shib Nath Roy, inspector general of DIFE, chaired it.    
KM Abdus Salam, in his address, stressed on health issue of the workers, calling on all concerned to work together in this regard.  
In his speech, Shib Nath Roy said the government is sincere about the workers' welfare. The government has taken steps for addressing the issue of malnutrition among the workers.  
Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Bangladesh country director of GAIN, called for addressing the issue of malnutrition with the participation of all concerned.
Dr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, joint inspector general of DIFE; Dr. Muttaquina Hossain, associate scientist, icddr,b; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, director of BKMEA; Hanifur Rahman Lotus, chair-health standing committee of BGMEA; among others, spoke on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inner Wheel District 345 celebrates World Heart Day
Style Echo: Turning a calling into reality by making the most out of Facebook 
Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers
Girls taking the lead amid pandemic
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Prime Bank introduces ‘Neera’ for wellbeing of women
IBBL serving the downtrodden
Making women exchangeable commodities: Dowry dishonours womanhood, society and country


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft