

Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers

Adequate nourishment can raise national productivity by 20%, according to Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a Swiss-based international organization.

While presenting the keynote paper at a meeting, Moniruzzaman Bipul, portfolio lead of GAIN, said about 43% RMG workers are suffering from malnutrition and about 7.9% of our GDP is lost annually due to anaemia among the workers.

Citing a report of World Health Organization (WHO), 2003, he said ensuring access to nutritious and safe food for the workers can ensure utilization of their productivity.

He was addressing a regional sensitization meeting titled 'Strengthening Workers' Access to Pertinent Nutrition Opportunities (SWAPNO)' at a hotel in the capital recently.

The private and the public sectors can improve the health of workforces to reduce the burden of malnutrition, he observed.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment (DIFE), supported by GAIN, organized the event.

The programme was told that considering the poor health of the workers DIFE and GAIN have launched the SWAPNO project to improve nutrition knowledge of workers and increase availability and accessibility to nutritious and safe food for them.

KM Abdus Salam, secretary of Ministry of Labour and Employment, attended as the chief guest, while Shib Nath Roy, inspector general of DIFE, chaired it.

KM Abdus Salam, in his address, stressed on health issue of the workers, calling on all concerned to work together in this regard.

In his speech, Shib Nath Roy said the government is sincere about the workers' welfare. The government has taken steps for addressing the issue of malnutrition among the workers.

Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Bangladesh country director of GAIN, called for addressing the issue of malnutrition with the participation of all concerned.

Dr. Md. Mustafizur Rahman, joint inspector general of DIFE; Dr. Muttaquina Hossain, associate scientist, icddr,b; Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, director of BKMEA; Hanifur Rahman Lotus, chair-health standing committee of BGMEA; among others, spoke on the occasion.





















