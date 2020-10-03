Girls taking the lead amid pandemic



Ela & Lima & Nafisa

Life has not been a very smooth sail for a woman in Bangladesh as the norms of our society are deeply rooted in conservative as well as to a great extent patriarchal beliefs. Struggles have increased for the female population due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, this lockdown has given young girls a chance to explore their creativity and sharpen their skills. Just as female leaders like Jacinda Ardern and Angela Markel are leading the world, female change-makers are equally striving to make a maximum positive impact in our country. Currently, girls are taking initiatives along with becoming promising entrepreneurs, they are tech-savvy and learning many soft skills-most importantly girls are contributing to their family in addition to the economic growth of our country.

As most people are spending their time at home, there are many excellent opportunities to attend online leadership programs. Nafisa Anjum a student at Daffodil International University has utilized her time to complete an online leadership training program during this lockdown. This program has given her the chance to get insight into the problems people face while managing their personal savings. Her motto of this leadership program is 'Building bridges through leadership training.' This lockdown has equally brought out the hidden talents of many young artists. Hamida Akter Mira also a student at Daffodil International University, has been showcasing her extraordinary artistic talents. She has made use of her time to create watercolor paintings and micron pen drawings. Currently, she is working on an art journal that is based upon the literary comic character Harry Potter.

Today women are striving to be self-employed and economically empowered. Female entrepreneurs are changing the face of our current society and in spite of the pandemic young girls are not lagging behind. Theinclusion of women in the business world is not a surprising fact rather it has become a common scenario of our country. Such two self-motivated ladies are Khadiza Begum and Sanjida Ripa who are currently studying at Daffodil International University. They have successfully started an online business named Rang Pencil amid the pandemic despitehaving faced many challenges while staring the business such as transportation complications, shortage of investment, and most importantly many tough competitors. However, these brave girls have used some clever strategies and now they are getting tons of support as well as honest reviews from a large number of people.

Throughout the centuries our world including Bangladesh has experienced tremendous change in beliefs and perspectives. Now our female population especially our young girls have started to realize that our society needs their contribution similar to the male population. We have seen no lacking in their realization despite the pandemic. Our girls are endeavoring to bring positive changes in our society and their effortsshould be considered as a lighthouse for the whole nation. Giving our young girls proper opportunities to make use of their full potential and acknowledging their ventures will certainly help our country to go a long way.





















Not even twenty or thirty years ago, most young girls used to be confined to their respective houses and had to spend their time, skills, and energy doing the usual household chores. Though the literacy rate among the female population had experienced much growth, girls were much interested to improve their domestic skills in the late 80s and 90s. I remember my mother talking about how she and her sisters were encouraged to stay indoors together with getting accustomed to family life rather than going outside. The young female population apart from investing their time in attaining education used to perform different household duties such as cooking, cleaning etc. and truth be told in former times the female population was primarily focused on enhancing their crafting skills such as sewing and beadworks. However, nowadays young girls have successfully broken the barriers and have started to take the lead in our current society.Life has not been a very smooth sail for a woman in Bangladesh as the norms of our society are deeply rooted in conservative as well as to a great extent patriarchal beliefs. Struggles have increased for the female population due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, this lockdown has given young girls a chance to explore their creativity and sharpen their skills. Just as female leaders like Jacinda Ardern and Angela Markel are leading the world, female change-makers are equally striving to make a maximum positive impact in our country. Currently, girls are taking initiatives along with becoming promising entrepreneurs, they are tech-savvy and learning many soft skills-most importantly girls are contributing to their family in addition to the economic growth of our country.As most people are spending their time at home, there are many excellent opportunities to attend online leadership programs. Nafisa Anjum a student at Daffodil International University has utilized her time to complete an online leadership training program during this lockdown. This program has given her the chance to get insight into the problems people face while managing their personal savings. Her motto of this leadership program is 'Building bridges through leadership training.' This lockdown has equally brought out the hidden talents of many young artists. Hamida Akter Mira also a student at Daffodil International University, has been showcasing her extraordinary artistic talents. She has made use of her time to create watercolor paintings and micron pen drawings. Currently, she is working on an art journal that is based upon the literary comic character Harry Potter.Today women are striving to be self-employed and economically empowered. Female entrepreneurs are changing the face of our current society and in spite of the pandemic young girls are not lagging behind. Theinclusion of women in the business world is not a surprising fact rather it has become a common scenario of our country. Such two self-motivated ladies are Khadiza Begum and Sanjida Ripa who are currently studying at Daffodil International University. They have successfully started an online business named Rang Pencil amid the pandemic despitehaving faced many challenges while staring the business such as transportation complications, shortage of investment, and most importantly many tough competitors. However, these brave girls have used some clever strategies and now they are getting tons of support as well as honest reviews from a large number of people.Throughout the centuries our world including Bangladesh has experienced tremendous change in beliefs and perspectives. Now our female population especially our young girls have started to realize that our society needs their contribution similar to the male population. We have seen no lacking in their realization despite the pandemic. Our girls are endeavoring to bring positive changes in our society and their effortsshould be considered as a lighthouse for the whole nation. Giving our young girls proper opportunities to make use of their full potential and acknowledging their ventures will certainly help our country to go a long way.