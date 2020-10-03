Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Girls taking the lead amid pandemic

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Ayman Anika

Ela & Lima & Nafisa

Ela & Lima & Nafisa

Not even twenty or thirty years ago, most young girls used to be confined to their respective houses and had to spend their time, skills, and energy doing the usual household chores. Though the literacy rate among the female population had experienced much growth, girls were much interested to improve their domestic skills in the late 80s and 90s. I remember my mother talking about how she and her sisters were encouraged to stay indoors together with getting accustomed to family life rather than going outside. The young female population apart from investing their time in attaining education used to perform different household duties such as cooking, cleaning etc. and truth be told in former times the female population was primarily focused on enhancing their crafting skills such as sewing and beadworks. However, nowadays young girls have successfully broken the barriers and have started to take the lead in our current society.
Life has not been a very smooth sail for a woman in Bangladesh as the norms of our society are deeply rooted in conservative as well as to a great extent patriarchal beliefs. Struggles have increased for the female population due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, this lockdown has given young girls a chance to explore their creativity and sharpen their skills. Just as female leaders like Jacinda Ardern and Angela Markel are leading the world, female change-makers are equally striving to make a maximum positive impact in our country. Currently, girls are taking initiatives along with becoming promising entrepreneurs, they are tech-savvy and learning many soft skills-most importantly girls are contributing to their family in addition to the economic growth of our country.
As most people are spending their time at home, there are many excellent opportunities to attend online leadership programs. Nafisa Anjum a student at Daffodil International University has utilized her time to complete an online leadership training program during this lockdown. This program has given her the chance to get insight into the problems people face while managing their personal savings. Her motto of this leadership program is 'Building bridges through leadership training.' This lockdown has equally brought out the hidden talents of many young artists. Hamida Akter Mira also a student at Daffodil International University, has been showcasing her extraordinary artistic talents. She has made use of her time to create watercolor paintings and micron pen drawings. Currently, she is working on an art journal that is based upon the literary comic character Harry Potter. 
Today women are striving to be self-employed and economically empowered. Female entrepreneurs are changing the face of our current society and in spite of the pandemic young girls are not lagging behind. Theinclusion of women in the business world is not a surprising fact rather it has become a common scenario of our country. Such two self-motivated ladies are Khadiza Begum and Sanjida Ripa who are currently studying at Daffodil International University. They have successfully started an online business named Rang Pencil amid the pandemic despitehaving faced many challenges while staring the business such as transportation complications, shortage of investment, and most importantly many tough competitors. However, these brave girls have used some clever strategies and now they are getting tons of support as well as honest reviews from a large number of people.
Throughout the centuries our world including Bangladesh has experienced tremendous change in beliefs and perspectives. Now our female population especially our young girls have started to realize that our society needs their contribution similar to the male population. We have seen no lacking in their realization despite the pandemic. Our girls are endeavoring to bring positive changes in our society and their effortsshould be considered as a lighthouse for the whole nation. Giving our young girls proper opportunities to make use of their full potential and acknowledging their ventures will certainly help our country to go a long way.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Inner Wheel District 345 celebrates World Heart Day
Style Echo: Turning a calling into reality by making the most out of Facebook 
Call to address malnutrition among female RMG workers
Girls taking the lead amid pandemic
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Prime Bank introduces ‘Neera’ for wellbeing of women
IBBL serving the downtrodden
Making women exchangeable commodities: Dowry dishonours womanhood, society and country


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft