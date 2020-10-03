Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Mystic poetry of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury 

M Mizanur Rahman

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Reviewed by Ataturk Pasha

Mystic poetry of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury 

Mystic poetry of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury 

Sabir Ahmed Choudhury is a renowned writer both in Bangladesh and in India. He is the senior-most writer in Bengali language, both in India and in Bangladesh. He was born in 15 July, 1924 July.
Sabir Ahmed Choudhury started to compose poems and other essays from his boyhood. Throughout his lifetime, he wrote a total number of 16 books. However, his specialties are lyrical poetries and lyrical songs. Once, his lyrical songs were included in the honours classes of Dhaka University which were read side by side of Kazi Nazrul Islam and of Rabindranath Tagore. Later on , for some unknown reason they were excluded.
During the middle of the 19th century his lyrical songs became so popular that those were translated into Hindi, English, Swedes and other languages. More than three students attained Doctorate and Specialized Degree on his lyrical poems both in India and in Bangladesh, "This is to be noted here that Dr. Khandakar Rezaul Hoque of Bangla Academy, Dhaka researched on Sabir's songs and obtained D.Litt. degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. Dr. Hoque's dissertation is, "Moromi Kobi Sabir Ahmed Choudhury : Chaitanya-Lalon-Rabindra-Moromi Sonkromon (Mystic Poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury : Chaitanya-Lalon-Rabindra- interacted mystic tradition)." (Page-14).
It is unwise if I do not peep on the life sketch and dedications of the writer of this prominent book, a tedious job as well. M. Mizanur Rahman He dissected Lyrical Poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury's various poetries which were composed to songs and were sung by various singers of India and Bangladesh also broadcasted by Radio. M. Mizanur Rahman translated 86 lyrical poems of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury in this book from Bengali to English which spread a message of humanism.
He mentioned, "According to poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury race is created by Allah with natural rules and regulations contrary to that anything substantiated unnatural or artificial in the man-made religious scriptures can never be justified." (Page-78)
In the context of Universal Humanism-14 writer M. Mizanur Rahman wrote that in Holy Quran, in Para 14, Sura 16, Nabi, Ayat 78, there is a description of Allah that when a baby comes in the womb of a mother, he gets ears, eyes and heart to acknowledge the kindness of Allah which bestowed upon him. This Sabir Ahmed Choudhury chanted in his lyrical poetry as, "The eyes you use to see the world,/ you didn't see it stat your eyeballs/ that brings forth life/ but you don't have that knowledge./ You hear in your ears, taste in tongue/ but who gave you such rhymes/ of love and affection?" (Page-45)
These are not only new fabrications of lyrical rhymes just Sabir Ahmed Choudhury did. Poet Nazrul also wrote much poetry on humanism; Poet Rabindranath also mentioned in his Gitanjoly his homage to the Creator.
But Sabir Ahmed Choudhury's dissection of humanism is slightly different than those. He gathered all the races of the world ignoring colour-caste-religion. He focused all the mankind of this earth. And M. Mizanur Rahman enchanted the poet's original verses into English in a very lucid way and also in a lyrical form that gives the readers to read more and more. My belief goes the book will attract attention of all sorts of readers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan: A Fashionable History
Mystic poetry of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury 
The Many Faces of Political Islam: Religion and Politics in Muslim Societies
Chorashastra
Gettysburg Address 
When Nehru Looked East: Origins of India-US Suspicion and India-China Rivalry
Utopia Avenue
Written in the Stars 


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft