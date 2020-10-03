

Mystic poetry of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury

Sabir Ahmed Choudhury started to compose poems and other essays from his boyhood. Throughout his lifetime, he wrote a total number of 16 books. However, his specialties are lyrical poetries and lyrical songs. Once, his lyrical songs were included in the honours classes of Dhaka University which were read side by side of Kazi Nazrul Islam and of Rabindranath Tagore. Later on , for some unknown reason they were excluded.

During the middle of the 19th century his lyrical songs became so popular that those were translated into Hindi, English, Swedes and other languages. More than three students attained Doctorate and Specialized Degree on his lyrical poems both in India and in Bangladesh, "This is to be noted here that Dr. Khandakar Rezaul Hoque of Bangla Academy, Dhaka researched on Sabir's songs and obtained D.Litt. degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. Dr. Hoque's dissertation is, "Moromi Kobi Sabir Ahmed Choudhury : Chaitanya-Lalon-Rabindra-Moromi Sonkromon (Mystic Poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury : Chaitanya-Lalon-Rabindra- interacted mystic tradition)." (Page-14).

It is unwise if I do not peep on the life sketch and dedications of the writer of this prominent book, a tedious job as well. M. Mizanur Rahman He dissected Lyrical Poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury's various poetries which were composed to songs and were sung by various singers of India and Bangladesh also broadcasted by Radio. M. Mizanur Rahman translated 86 lyrical poems of Sabir Ahmed Choudhury in this book from Bengali to English which spread a message of humanism.

He mentioned, "According to poet Sabir Ahmed Choudhury race is created by Allah with natural rules and regulations contrary to that anything substantiated unnatural or artificial in the man-made religious scriptures can never be justified." (Page-78)

In the context of Universal Humanism-14 writer M. Mizanur Rahman wrote that in Holy Quran, in Para 14, Sura 16, Nabi, Ayat 78, there is a description of Allah that when a baby comes in the womb of a mother, he gets ears, eyes and heart to acknowledge the kindness of Allah which bestowed upon him. This Sabir Ahmed Choudhury chanted in his lyrical poetry as, "The eyes you use to see the world,/ you didn't see it stat your eyeballs/ that brings forth life/ but you don't have that knowledge./ You hear in your ears, taste in tongue/ but who gave you such rhymes/ of love and affection?" (Page-45)

These are not only new fabrications of lyrical rhymes just Sabir Ahmed Choudhury did. Poet Nazrul also wrote much poetry on humanism; Poet Rabindranath also mentioned in his Gitanjoly his homage to the Creator.

But Sabir Ahmed Choudhury's dissection of humanism is slightly different than those. He gathered all the races of the world ignoring colour-caste-religion. He focused all the mankind of this earth. And M. Mizanur Rahman enchanted the poet's original verses into English in a very lucid way and also in a lyrical form that gives the readers to read more and more. My belief goes the book will attract attention of all sorts of readers.















