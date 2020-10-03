



(Series - 2, part - 7)



Myanmar and Us

Educated to misunderstand science in primary schools, Part 6 concluded that it's no wonder politicians, local leaders and the general public find it difficult to act rationally and scientifically to Covid-19. Mathematics links intrinsically to science. This part examines what effect Bangladesh government schools have on people's mathematical thinking.



It's acknowledged that the curriculum is changing. But the focus is on what the public studied, affecting their current perception of Covid-19 (rather than ramifications of future educational changes).



Practical mathematical investigations in Bangladesh primary schools are essential for young children to learn many aspects of mathematics. For example, without practical work, the textbook-inspired exercises on fractions in Class 3 will confuse students. Merely looking at textbook pictures is no substitute.



Students will try to memorise formulaic fraction tricks from textbooks, because that's really what they are to young minds. They won't properly understand the process. Aggravating confusion, fraction problems such as on page 94 are detrimental because of their difficulty for the average Class 3 student.



The few suggestions for practical work in the textbooks don't link to investigations - such as science experiments - which would make them meaningful, understandable and easy to remember. Why's this?



Unfortunately, the whole emphasis on learning to copy formulae, use these tricks to solve questions in examinations, means teachers even fail to teach essential basics because understanding seems not to matter. Passing examinations is the goal of learning. A question set for a Class 3 test demonstrates this: ?/? + ?/? = .



I asked a student what ?/? (1/2) represents. He couldn't understand, even though he could give the correct answer to the problem. When pressed, he replied, "one two."... "You have to add this." I covered the + sign and asked again what it meant. In exasperation he said, "What is this line, I don't know what it means, why they put it. You could write ? ?." He continued, "It is in the book. If the answer is right, then it is right."



A relative in the household who had studied up to Class 11 could have helped him. But she also had no ideas what ?/? meant. Any simpleton can get the solution correct, but do they understand the mathematics?



A Class 4 student excitedly showed me he knew the answer to 3/4 + 4/3. His reasoning was 4x3 = 12 (1/12), 3x3 = 09, 12x4=48, 9+48/12 = 57/12. When I asked the basic question, what does 3/4 mean, he replied 3 by 4. This shows how tricks without understanding lead to confusion.



A day later, I again asked him to show me the answer to the same problem. This time he came up with a different incorrect solution. He had forgotten his incorrectly learnt trick, which, because it relied on memory rather than understanding, was worthless once the memory faded.



Why isn't mental mathematics taught in primary schools? We solve many real-life problems mentally, such as working out the cost of many items or change from a purchase. We don't normally get out a notebook and pen in the market or bazar to jot down a calculation, nor bother to use our phone calculator.



The simple answer is that it's hard to test mental mathematics in the examination-test frenzy of schools. It's not in the textbooks. Mental calculations are essential for situations outside the classroom. That primary schools don't teach it is a glaring omission. When students become adults, how can they competently evaluate the data constantly streaming in about Covid-19?



Teachers could easily teach multiplication tables, doubling, halving, etc., mentally to students, instead of setting boring exercises such as copying 1x10= 2x10= and so on. They could incorporate mental mathematics into classroom lessons, but they don't see the value. They haven't had training to understand how to teach mathematics effectively as a subject rather than 'teach the textbook'.



When I asked a rural primary school principal to multiply 39 x 39, he worked it out on paper to be 981 (30 x 30 = 900, 9 x 9 = 81, 900 + 81 = 981). This shows the effect of misunderstanding a formula, for lack of first comprehending simple fundamentals of mathematics. How will his students learn?



It also shows that primary schools don't teach estimating (usually by rounding up or down to a 10 or 100). It's often possible by mental mathematics. Estimating to check if your answer's correct is useful for all problem solving, i.e. (40 x 10) x 4 = 400 x 4 = 1600 = your estimate, which implies 981 is much too small.



Bangladeshi textbooks often rely on one method, which does not develop a full understanding. I asked a watching SSC student to give his answer to the same problem. He immediately said 981 was correct because "the principal" had worked it out.



This demonstrates how reticence of challenging authority and status hinder developing a child's thinking. When I told the student to calculate the answer himself, he said 1421 (correct or not?). He then couldn't confirm who was right because he knew no other method to verify the answer.



Again, this exposes the consequences of Bangladeshi textbook learning. Mentally work out the answer yourself. The SSC student had once held roll position 1 in his primary school. Did they teach these sorts of basic mathematical problems? Or more pertinently, did he understand for future requirement?



Simple mental multiplication, such as 450 x 25, should be possible for Class 5 or 6 students who understand the basics of arithmetic. Try to ask students (or even teachers) to break down this sum on paper into a simpler, manageable format. You may see difficulty and confusion from many. If they can't reformat it on paper, neither can they mentally.



Will students or teachers suggest: 450 x 100 = 45,000 45,000 /4 = 11,250? (25 x 4 = 100, so then divide the answer by 4).



Class 3 and 4 students will understand the rule x10 = add a zero, x100 = add two zeros. They can then easily work out 20 x 50 mentally or on paper as (20 x 100) /2.



But if you show Class 3 and 4 students this technique, it will probably baffle them. Many rural students will say, "That is not the way they teach us", "Not the way to do multiplication", or "It is not the same as in the textbook". Long multiplication tricks do not teach mathematical understanding.



Nicolaus Copernicus's 'De revolutionibus' in 1543 aroused suspicion because his heliocentric theory of the solar system used mathematics to deduce what he could not directly see. At that time many people considered mathematics disreputable and allied with witchcraft. In Tudor times in Europe, they often burned mathematics books on suspicion of being 'conjuring books'.



Now we have come full circle. Many government school textbooks in mathematics are merely conjuring tricks to students who try to memorise unfathomable age-inappropriate formulae.



But to handle data about Covid-19, conjuring tricks won't work. Past textbooks were no preparation for the future. And most of what students have memorised, they have long forgotten.











However, Bangladeshi schooling is more pernicious than just creating mirages in young minds. Part 8 will examine how testing and examinations have undone the very principles and foundations of education.



