



I confess, I couldn't become a Shakespearian valiant:

Who never dies before his death,

Yet, I wish to die a valiant.



Looking longer back,

I can see the days of Seventy One;

When I was a part of Liberation war,

Gallantly slaying armed bandits & marauders;

Trampling and molesting our virgin land;

The way legendary Perseus,

Slew and severed the vile head of gorgon medusa,

Mounted with hissing snakes.



My memory line falls back,

Upon the reminiscence of my serving

The nation for long;

Which we shaped after a supreme sacrifice.

With utmost dedication & care.



Looking farther back,

I peep-in through the windows of mind;

How agile & nimble I was,

In snow-clad distant lands;

To create seismic jolt in dancing floor night long,

paired with worldly Nymphs of Paradise;

In artistic waltzing waves of throws & lifts.



With flashing back the sequences of bygone days

In the prime time of youth

I reminisce how strongly I stayed glued

In the exotic bar-counter

To quickly bottom-up tumblers filled-in

The watery golden elixir of life.

To be imbibed with fantasy of floating in the air.

At the happy hour of irrelevant!



Having depleted all the fuels of youth

I am relegated to a small corner of life

from where I can only hear

The music of distant drums murmuring

And glistening lights of yesteryears

Only through the windows of fading memories

Etched and faintly sparkling in the blurred vision

Withcreeping anxiety of dying before death

Unlike a Shakespearian Valiant.



The poet of former Civil Servant















