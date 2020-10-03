Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:30 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Shakespearian Valiant

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Mahbubar Rahman

With heaving a long sigh of grief,
I confess, I couldn't become a Shakespearian valiant:
Who never dies before his death,
Yet, I wish to die a valiant.

Looking longer back,
I can see the days of Seventy One;
When I was a part of Liberation war,
Gallantly slaying armed bandits & marauders;    
Trampling and molesting our virgin land;
The way legendary Perseus,
Slew and severed the vile head of gorgon medusa,
Mounted with hissing snakes.

My memory line falls back,
Upon the reminiscence of my serving
The nation for long;
Which we shaped after a supreme sacrifice.
With utmost dedication & care.

Looking farther back,
I peep-in through the windows of mind;
How agile & nimble I was,
In snow-clad distant lands;
To create seismic jolt in dancing floor night long,
paired with worldly Nymphs of Paradise;
In artistic waltzing  waves of  throws & lifts.

With flashing back the sequences of bygone days
In the prime time of youth
I reminisce how strongly I stayed glued
In the exotic  bar-counter
To quickly bottom-up tumblers filled-in
The watery golden elixir of life.
To be imbibed with fantasy of floating in the air.
At the happy hour of irrelevant!

Having depleted all the fuels of youth
I am relegated to a small corner of life
from where I can only hear
The music of distant drums murmuring
And glistening lights of yesteryears
Only through the windows of fading memories
Etched and faintly sparkling in the blurred vision
Withcreeping  anxiety of dying before death
Unlike a Shakespearian Valiant.

The poet of former Civil Servant


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Myanmar and Us
Shakespearian Valiant
A beautiful walk under the wooden garden
How did she know my name?
Gratitude
It’s Time for Nature
Admiringly...
Myanmar and Us


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft