Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:30 AM
A beautiful walk under the wooden garden

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Uday Shankar Durjay

In the absence of extraordinary beauty I have been waiting for a brand new summer. A nature must be more natural and more charming than any one's expected. A significantly long wait was hanging in my note pad, believe so summer will knock me out promptly. Windows are kept on, the doorbell is activated, close circuit cameras keep watching around. I accept, wind will listen to the whispering of the branches those are leaning on each other. Cheerful breezes will make a wave in the hearts of trees, I just have been waiting to capture.

I would see her shadow left behind, some maple leaves blown over it to absorb fragrances. I would have a beautiful walk under the wooden garden, sunlight will change its name to flash light; ray of lights are not lights they are bows of sun, just falling in. Might be, there is a river inside me to take a divine drive to Ocean from this forest. I won't let it be finished so soon. Though once summer finishes I hear the whispering of the branches of trees. My stunning eyes get stuck to the brightness of the leaves where sun painted a green on it. Quivering leaves are knocking behind me, summer will go soon. Leaves will go off quicker.

The writer is a UK based poet


