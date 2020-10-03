

A beautiful walk under the wooden garden



I would see her shadow left behind, some maple leaves blown over it to absorb fragrances. I would have a beautiful walk under the wooden garden, sunlight will change its name to flash light; ray of lights are not lights they are bows of sun, just falling in. Might be, there is a river inside me to take a divine drive to Ocean from this forest. I won't let it be finished so soon. Though once summer finishes I hear the whispering of the branches of trees. My stunning eyes get stuck to the brightness of the leaves where sun painted a green on it. Quivering leaves are knocking behind me, summer will go soon. Leaves will go off quicker.



The writer is a UK based poet



















