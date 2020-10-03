|
Short Story
How did she know my name?
How did she know my name? I always wondered.
It was 2016. I was always a curious person. I was running out of things to do. My left leg sat on a pillow wrapped in plaster. Long story short, I was curious to know if I could slide through the railings of a spiral staircase. It gets really boring when your movements are limited. And they rightly say, "Idle brain is the devil's workshop." I thought to myself, what if I called my own phone.
But, wait. Someone actually picked up! I was so thrown aback; I couldn't say the first "Hello"
: Hello! Who's this?
: Hi! Umm…Who's this?
: You called me. You tell.
: Well…Heh. Funny story, I was calling my own phone and I didn't realize someone will pick up.
: Oh God! Farzia ! Oh!
: Hey! How do you know my name?
: I CAN'T TELL YOU THAT! But, words of advice, never call your own phone ever again!
Then she hung up.
I don't know why it bothered me so much that the rude lady other side called me by my name. How did she know?
I felt a desperate urge to find out an answer. I kept calling my number in the hope she would pick up again. But after some days, I couldn't anymore. The phone died.
It's been four years since that day. Still sometime, I think about that lady.
Wait, someone is calling me. It's a private number. I always wondered how they get to make their private? What are the procedures? Maybe I will ask this person.
: Hello! Who's this?
: Hi! Umm…Who's this?
: You called me. You tell.
: Well…Heh. Funny story, I was calling my own phone and I didn't realize someone will pick up.
: Oh God! Farzia ! Oh!
: Hey! How do you know my name?
: I CAN'T TELL YOU THAT! But, words of advice, never call your own phone ever again!
I had to sit down. Finally I got an answer.
"PRIVATE NUMBER". It's ringing for the 20th time now. I have to throw my SIM away. I just have to.