Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:30 AM
Short Story

How did she know my name?

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Nadi Sayedatul Farzia

How did she know my name? I always wondered.

It was 2016. I was always a curious person. I was running out of things to do. My left leg sat on a pillow wrapped in plaster. Long story short, I was curious to know if I could slide through the railings of a spiral staircase. It gets really boring when your movements are limited. And they rightly say, "Idle brain is the devil's workshop." I thought to myself, what if I called my own phone.



But, wait. Someone actually picked up! I was so thrown aback; I couldn't say the first "Hello"
 : Hello! Who's this?
 : Hi! Umm…Who's this?
 : You called me. You tell.
 : Well…Heh. Funny story, I was calling my own phone and I didn't realize someone will pick up.
: Oh God! Farzia ! Oh!
: Hey! How do you know my name?
 : I CAN'T TELL YOU THAT! But, words of advice, never call your own phone ever again!
Then she hung up.

I don't know why it bothered me so much that the rude lady other side called me by my name. How did she know? 
I felt a desperate urge to find out an answer. I kept calling my number in the hope she would pick up again. But after some days, I couldn't anymore. The phone died.

It's been four years since that day. Still sometime, I think about that lady.
Wait, someone is calling me. It's a private number. I always wondered how they get to make their private? What are the procedures? Maybe I will ask this person.

 : Hello! Who's this?
 : Hi! Umm…Who's this?
 : You called me. You tell.
 : Well…Heh. Funny story, I was calling my own phone and I didn't realize someone will pick up.
 : Oh God! Farzia ! Oh!
: Hey! How do you know my name? 
 : I CAN'T TELL YOU THAT! But, words of advice, never call your own phone ever again!

I had to sit down. Finally I got an answer.

"PRIVATE NUMBER". It's ringing for the 20th time now. I have to throw my SIM away. I just have to.


