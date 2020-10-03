Video
ALCWC meets today

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Central Working Committee (ALCWC), the highest decision-making body of the ruling party, will hold a meeting today (Saturday).
The meeting will be held in a limited scale at 10:00am at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official Ganobhaban residence.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, said a party press release on Friday.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested the ALCWC members, who have been invited, to join the meeting maintaining health guidelines properly.


