‘O’ level exams begin Monday





British Council is hosting the examinations following guidelines of World Health Organisation (WHO) and Health Department amid the coronavirus pandemic.

'A' and 'O' level examinations will continue till October 23.

The Education Ministry issued a notice on Sep 23, allowing the authorities concerned to hold the examinations on conditions that they follow health guidelines, allow 1,800 students to take exams every day at 35 venues, maintain a six-foot gap between examinees.

It said the British Council will have to bear responsibility if any student is infected with Covid-19.

On Sept 30, the High Court turned down a writ petition seeking a stay on the process of holding 'A' level 'O' level examinations this year amid the pandemic. -UNB





















