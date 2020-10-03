Ban On Hilsa Fishing 10,566 tonnes of rice allocated for fishermen





The rice will be given to the fishermen under the government's Humanitarian Food Assistance Programme.

Altogether, 528,342 families in 152 upazilas of 36 districts will get 20kg rice each before the start of the main breeding season of hilsa. During the 22-day, catching, selling and transporting of hilsa is prohibited.

This season, food aid is being provided to an additional 120,263 families.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has given its approval in this regard on September 30. The deputy commissioners concerned have been directed to complete the distribution of VGF rice by October 30.

Instructions have been issued to ensure distribution of VGF rice among the registered and actual fishermen who are refraining from catching hilsa during the main breeding season.

The 36 districts are Dhaka, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Faridpur, Rajbari, Narsingdi, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Tangail, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Jamalpur, Chattogram, Feni, Brahmanbaria, Noakhali, Laxmipur. Chandpur, Cox's Bazar, Khulna, Bagerhat, Kushtia, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Sirajganj, Pabna, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Barisal, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barguna and Jhalakathi.





















