Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:30 AM
BNP infected with corona: Dr Zafrullah

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Criticising BNP for what he said its inaction against the government's 'misdeeds', Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Friday said the party itself has got infected with 'coronavirus'.
"Now BNP has also got infected with corona and become too weak to take to the streets. Their spines are broken. This party is now in so fragile condition that their boundary is limited to the (Jatiya) Press Club front road to form a human chain with of 50 people," he said.
Zafrullah, also a pro-BNP intellectual, came up with the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club arranged by 'Gonotantra Forum' protesting the violence against women and children.
He said BNP can take to the streets with at least 100 people at every ward of the Dhaka city with public issues if it wants.
Zafrullah warned that BNP will have to face more difficult time in the days to come if the party and leaders and activists do not become active and raise their voice in favour of public issues.   -UNB


