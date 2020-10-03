Video
Saturday, 3 October, 2020
World Cup-winners face off as Napoli test Juventus

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Italian Serie A football match Roma vs Juventus on September 27, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. photo: AFP

MILAN, OCT 2: In a highly-anticipated first clash between two former stars of Italy and AC Milan now chasing coaching glory, Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli test their 'Scudetto' ambitions at Andrea Pirlo's Juventus on Sunday.
Both won the 2006 World Cup for Italy and spent a decade as AC Milan teammates, winning two Serie A titles and two Champions League crowns together.
It is a clash which Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte can't wait to see.
"Juve v Napoli? I'll enjoy watching it," said Conte, who coached Pirlo as a player to the first three of Juventus's current run of nine Serie A titles.
"Napoli are underestimated a lot," continued Conte.
"They are an excellent team, they are among the favourites for the Scudetto.
"They have a staff and a very good coach who will make life difficult for everyone."
Gattuso begins his second season on the Napoli bench having taken over from Carlo Ancelotti last December. The club finished seventh but qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup, their first trophy in six years.
Former Glasgow Rangers defensive midfielder Gattuso has been coaching since he hung up his boots in 2013, with the bulk of his footballing career spent at AC Milan.
He had stints at Sion, Palermo, Crete and Pisa before returning to Milan where he trained the youth team before coaching the first-team for 18 months.
The 42-year-old left Milan after the team missed the Champions League by just one point.
By contrast, Pirlo, 41, had no coaching experience before taking over from Maurizio Sarri, receiving his coaching diploma days before the season kicked off.
"Well he's stuck now! That's the job," quipped Gattuso on hearing Pirlo's appointment.
"He's lucky to be starting at Juventus, but this profession is one where a great playing career is not enough. You have to study, to work hard, and you don't get much sleep."




This season Gattuso has the ambitious task of winning a first Serie A title since the days of Napoli legend Diego Maradona in 1990.
Pirlo is counting on extending Juventus's winning streak to 10 consecutive Serie A titles.
Napoli are top of the Italian league table after two games with a win over Parma, and a 6-0 hammering of Genoa last time out.
Pirlo's Juventus is a team "under construction". They were held 2-2 by Roma last weekend.   -AFP



