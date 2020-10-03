AC Milan survive in Europa League





The seven-times European champions trailed going into added time in extra time but Toni Borevkovic handled in the penalty area, earning his second yellow card and Hakan Calhanoglu converted from the spot to give Milan a 2-2 draw and set up an agonising shootout.

"You can't win without suffering," said Milan manager Stefano Pioli.

Elsewhere, former European champions Red Star Belgrade, Celtic and PSV Eindhoven all advanced with away victories.

Tottenham romped to a 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa, Granada, competing in Europe for the first time, won 3-1 in Malmo but Basel let in three goals in the last 18 minutes and lost 3-1 at home to CSKA Sofia while Bundesliga club Wolfsburg also blew a lead and went down 2-1 to AEK in Athens.

In Northern Portugal, Belgian attacker Alexis Saelemaekers put Milan ahead with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after 51 minutes. -AFP































