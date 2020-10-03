Video
Messi and Fati inspire 10-man Barca to victory over Celta

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates Celta Vigo's Uruguayan defender Lucas Olaza's own goal during the Spanish league football match RC Celta de Vigo against FC Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on October 1, 2020. photo: AFP

MADRID, SEPT 2: Barcelona's new double-act delivered again as Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati led them to a 3-0 victory at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Thursday, despite Clement Lenglet being sent off in the first half.
After scoring twice in Barca's opening game of the season, Fati fired struck early at a blustery Balaidos, only for Lenglet to collect a second yellow card in the 42nd minute for pulling back Denis Suarez.  But even down to 10, Ronald Koeman's side were undeterred and Messi made the lead more comfortable shortly after half-time, his weaving run and shot diverted in for an own-goal by Lucas Olaza.
Celta hit the crossbar but never really threatened a comeback and when the ball spilled loose after another Messi dash in injury-time, Sergi Roberto made sure of the points.
"We did a great job," said Koeman. "I'm very proud of this team, we worked hard, played with a lot of discipline with a man less and even then we made the best chances. I'm very, very happy." Victory makes it two wins out of two for Barcelona, who began by thrashing Villarreal 4-0 on Sunday yet this was arguably a more impressive performance, and not just because of the numerical disadvantage.
Fati dazzled again. The 17-year-old continued his brilliant start to the season with another smart finish and he offered the kind of pace and penetration that this team so often lacked last term.  Philippe Coutinho, meanwhile, looked back to the Coutinho of old. Deployed in a more central attacking position in Koeman's 4-2-3-1 system, the Brazilian was aggressive without the ball and adventurous with it He was unlucky not to score in the second half when his shot cannoned back off the post.   -AFP


