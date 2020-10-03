Video
Arsenal reach League Cup qtr-finals after Liverpool shoot-out

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel (R) challenges Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 1, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, OCT 2: Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno for repaying his faith after the German's two penalty saves clinched a 5-4 shoot-out win over Liverpool that sent the Gunners into the League Cup quarter-finals.
Arteta's side had already beaten Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield earlier this season and they repeated the trick in the fourth round tie.
Joe Willock scored the winning penalty after Leno saved from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson.
Adrian kept out Arsenal's third spot-kick from Mohamed Elneny, but Alexandre Lacazette, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Nicolas Pepe all netted before Willock set up a last eight clash with Manchester City.
Asked about facing City, where he worked as Pep Guardiola's assistant until December, Arteta said: "I was waiting and enjoying the victory and then we have to play Manchester City.
"It is what is. There are a lot of tough teams left in the competition."
Arsenal, who haven't lifted the League Cup since 1993, have won three of their last four meetings with Liverpool in the space of just 11 weeks.
Liverpool beat the Gunners 3-1 in the Premier League at Anfield on Monday, but Arsenal took the spoils against the champions in the league in July and the Community Shield in August.
Arsenal's disciplined display was another sign that the FA Cup winners are heading in the right direction under Arteta's astute leadership.
Leno underlined why Arteta decided to restore him to the team and sell back-up Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, making a series of superb saves before emerging as the hero in the shoot-out.
"Bernd Leno was really good. When we needed him we had him. You need a top individual performance to win at Anfield," Arteta said.
"I really have belief in Bernd. I know him really well. We didn't want Emiliano Martinez to go but it was probably the right thing.
"To come here and play with the determination and courage is a big step forward for the team. They are on the right path."
Arsenal's win was revenge for last season's League Cup defeat on penalties against Liverpool, when the Gunners led 3-1 and 4-2 in a 5-5 draw.
There was less drama until the shoot-out on this occasion as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made nine changes and Arteta eight, contributing to a stop-start encounter.   -AFP


