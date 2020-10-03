Video
Germany coach Loew selects huge squad for October internationals

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

BERLIN, OCT 2: Germany head coach Joachim Loew on Friday nominated a 29-man squad - including five from European champions Bayern Munich - for October internationals against Turkey, Switzerland and Ukraine.
The Germans twice threw away the lead last month in 1-1 draws against both Spain and Switzerland in the Nations League.
"We've selected an expanded squad that gives us enough options for the three games," explained Loew.
He said he intends to divide his squad into two separate groups, the first for the home friendly against Turkey in Cologne next Wednesday.
The second, including many of his first-choice stars, will be used for Nations League games against Ukraine in Kiev, then against Switzerland back in Cologne.
Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has been selected even though he has a thigh injury.
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been left out after testing positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. 
"The players will arrive in two stages and we basically plan with two different teams," Loew added.
"The players from Munich and  Leipzig as well as Toni Kroos, will only join us later and start training on Wednesday.
"I am not planning to use them for the game against Turkey."
Loew has included two newcomers in midfielders Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund and Moenchengladbach's Jonas Hofmann.
Germany captain Manuel Neuer, as well as fellow Bayern stars Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Suele and Leon Goretzka have been included.
Loew has admitted to an "uneasy feeling" about the away game a week on Saturday in Kiev amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Germans intend to spend 36-hours in the Ukraine, taking only the matchday squad to Kiev.
Germany squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defence: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Marcel Halstenberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann (all RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds United/ENG), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud (both Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Paris St. Germain), Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka (both Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Suat Serdar (Schalke 04)
Strikers: Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica/POR), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG).   -AFP


