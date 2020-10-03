Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leicester sign promising French defender Fofana

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, OCT 2: Leicester signed promising French defender Wesley Fofana from St Etienne on Friday in a deal worth a reported £32 million ($41 million).
Fofana agreed a five-year contract with Leicester after the Premier League club ended their interest in Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.
The 19-year-old will arrive at the King Power Stadium subject to international clearance.
"I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana told Leicester's website.
"I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started."
Fofana urged St Etienne to let him leave for Leicester after an opening bid was rejected last month and he has finally got his wish to join Brendan Rodgers' side.
Fofana made his debut for St Etienne in May 2019 and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Les Verts.
He has also been named in France's Under-21s squad for this month's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.
Fofana was part of the St Etienne side which reached last season's final of the Coupe de France, where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint Germain.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup-winners face off as Napoli test Juventus
AC Milan survive in Europa League
Messi and Fati inspire 10-man Barca to victory over Celta
Nadal expects tougher task as Halep eyes French Open revenge
Arsenal reach League Cup qtr-finals after Liverpool shoot-out
Pakistan women's cricket team hires Bermudian coach
Germany coach Loew selects huge squad for October internationals
Leicester sign promising French defender Fofana


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft