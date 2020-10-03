Leicester sign promising French defender Fofana





Fofana agreed a five-year contract with Leicester after the Premier League club ended their interest in Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

The 19-year-old will arrive at the King Power Stadium subject to international clearance.

"I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana told Leicester's website.

"I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started."

Fofana urged St Etienne to let him leave for Leicester after an opening bid was rejected last month and he has finally got his wish to join Brendan Rodgers' side.

Fofana made his debut for St Etienne in May 2019 and has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Les Verts.

He has also been named in France's Under-21s squad for this month's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

Fofana was part of the St Etienne side which reached last season's final of the Coupe de France, where they lost 1-0 to Paris Saint Germain. -AFP





























