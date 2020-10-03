Video
EC ready to hold today's BFF's polls

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Chief election commissioner of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Mezbah Uddin Ahmed today said they have taken all preparations to make the today's (Saturday) BFF's polls a success.
"In the last two days, we have observed that the election arrangement at BFF Bhavan and election venue at Hotel Sonargaon have been completed," he told a press conference at Hotel Sonargaon on Friday.
"The voting would begin at 2 pm and counting of ballots would begin after end of voting," he added.
He requested newsmen to publish news after verifying authenticity to avoid any confusion about the election.
Some 139 councilors of BFF will exercise their voting rights to elect one president, a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents and fifteen members.   -BSS


