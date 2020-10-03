Video
First ever Taekwondo Int'l Poomsae Championship begins today

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The first ever Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship begins from today (Saturday), said Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) press release.
A total of 350 players from hundred taekwondo clubs of thirty countries including Great Britain, Russia, Spain, India, Pakistan, Nepal and Malaysia will compete in the two-day meet, organised by BTF.
As a host country, seventy one taekwondo players of Bangladesh are going to compete in the championship.
All tournaments related activities, including the broadcasting, will be conducted from Mohammadpur Taekwondo Club.
A Thailand based taekwondo club will provide technical support to BTF for the championship. The champions and runners-up team will be awarded with medal.
The BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana said they have a plan to arrange some more tournaments in this year on occasion of 'Mujib Year' the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
He said they have also plan to arrange the 'Mujib Year' virtual international taekwondo championship after this championship.   -BSS


