Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:29 AM
Bangladesh and SL's women to play in India's Women's Premier League in UAE

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

The BCCI has invited two Bangladeshi women players- T-20I captain Salma Khatun and the right arm pacer Jahanara Alam for the Indian women's Premier League to be held next month in the United Aram Emirates (UAE).
Jahanara Alam also participated in India's women's league last year also.   
Sri Lanka's two women cricketers- Chamari Atapattu and Shashikala Siriwardene- will also participate in the tournament, multiple sources in the Sri lanka cricket (SLC) board confirmed.
"The names of these two players were not suggested by us but they have been invited by the Indian cricket board", sources said to this reporter.
The 30-year-old Atappattu, who is a captain of the Sri Lankan women's team and the batting all-rounder has experience of playing 85 T20Is and the 35-year-old former captain Shashikala Siriwardene, who has retired from international cricket has played 81 T20Is.
Both will leave for the UAE later this month and will join the teams for the training after a 6-day quarantine in the UAE.  


