

The much awaited BFF Election today

The election was previously scheduled to be held in April this year and was delayed owing to the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease.

Two panels, one led by the current president Kazi Salahuddin and the other led by a former star booter Sheikh M Aslam, are contesting for the 21 posts of Executive Committee of federation to steer the local football activities for the next four years and shape its fate for the future.

A total of 47 candidates are contesting for different posts in the election. Salahuddin-led panel tagged as Sammilito Parishad or Combined Panel has candidates for all the 21 posts while Aslam-led panel titled as Samannay Parishad or Coordination Panel failed to announce candidates for all the posts. It has candidates at 19 out of 21 posts even does not have candidates for the president post and a vice-president post.

Interestingly, the only independent candidate, prominent coach and former national booter Shafiqul Islam Manik, is contending for the president post of BFF and is the only challenger of current president Salahuddin.

The other candidate for president post Badal Roy, one of the current vice-presidents of the federation, said he would not participate in the election and compete for the post despite his name will be on the ballot paper. This former national booter pointed at his poor health-condition for taking such a decision.



Nitty-gritty of Manifestos



Manik's 21-point manifesto

Manik's manifesto specifically emphasis on the grassroots developments and forming a strong Olympic team (Under-21), arranging events like pioneer, first, second and third division events, district and inter-district events, Bangabandhu U-17 Youth Football, Lt Sk Kamal U-21 football, Suhrawardy U-19 Cup, Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup and Bangabandhu Int'l Gold Cup regularly and ensuring practice grounds for all the clubs. This manifesto says there will be zero tolerance to embezzlement of BFF fund and match fixing.



Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad's 36-point manifesto

This manifesto repeats all most all the pointes of the 25-point manifesto of Salahuddin-led panel from the last election. Now, it includes retaining the title of SAFF Championship and SA Games, appointment of high-profile coaching staff, creation of booter profile, grafting and following a regular calendar and setting by-laws for the domestic leagues.



Aslam-led Samannay Parishad's 24-point manifesto

This manifesto emphasis on a long-term planning along with arranging U-13, U-15, U-17 events, inter-school and inter-university events, district leagues, inter-district women's league, Bangabandhu Gold Cup and Sheikh Kamal Club Cup, initiation of franchise and corporate football league, financial assistance to clubs and District Sports Associations (DSA), building eight international stadiums in eight divisions and proper implementation of FIFA and AFC projects.



Panels

The Sammilito Parishad

President: Kazi M Salahuddin

Senior vice president: Abdus Salam Murshedy

Vice presidents: Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, Toma Group chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Amirul Islam Babu.

Members: Harun-ur-Rashid, Satyajit Das Rupu, Ilias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, M Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Imtiaz Ahmed Sabuj, Nurul Islam Nuru and Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir.



The Samannay Parishad

Senior vice-president: former star booter Sheikh M Aslam.

Vice-presidents: Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan and current vice-president Mohiuddin

Members: Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Saiful Islam and Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury.

























The long wait is over as the election for the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is taking place from 2:00pm to 6:00pm today (Saturday) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.The election was previously scheduled to be held in April this year and was delayed owing to the Pandemic of Coronavirus Disease.Two panels, one led by the current president Kazi Salahuddin and the other led by a former star booter Sheikh M Aslam, are contesting for the 21 posts of Executive Committee of federation to steer the local football activities for the next four years and shape its fate for the future.A total of 47 candidates are contesting for different posts in the election. Salahuddin-led panel tagged as Sammilito Parishad or Combined Panel has candidates for all the 21 posts while Aslam-led panel titled as Samannay Parishad or Coordination Panel failed to announce candidates for all the posts. It has candidates at 19 out of 21 posts even does not have candidates for the president post and a vice-president post.Interestingly, the only independent candidate, prominent coach and former national booter Shafiqul Islam Manik, is contending for the president post of BFF and is the only challenger of current president Salahuddin.The other candidate for president post Badal Roy, one of the current vice-presidents of the federation, said he would not participate in the election and compete for the post despite his name will be on the ballot paper. This former national booter pointed at his poor health-condition for taking such a decision.Nitty-gritty of ManifestosManik's 21-point manifestoManik's manifesto specifically emphasis on the grassroots developments and forming a strong Olympic team (Under-21), arranging events like pioneer, first, second and third division events, district and inter-district events, Bangabandhu U-17 Youth Football, Lt Sk Kamal U-21 football, Suhrawardy U-19 Cup, Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup and Bangabandhu Int'l Gold Cup regularly and ensuring practice grounds for all the clubs. This manifesto says there will be zero tolerance to embezzlement of BFF fund and match fixing.Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad's 36-point manifestoThis manifesto repeats all most all the pointes of the 25-point manifesto of Salahuddin-led panel from the last election. Now, it includes retaining the title of SAFF Championship and SA Games, appointment of high-profile coaching staff, creation of booter profile, grafting and following a regular calendar and setting by-laws for the domestic leagues.Aslam-led Samannay Parishad's 24-point manifestoThis manifesto emphasis on a long-term planning along with arranging U-13, U-15, U-17 events, inter-school and inter-university events, district leagues, inter-district women's league, Bangabandhu Gold Cup and Sheikh Kamal Club Cup, initiation of franchise and corporate football league, financial assistance to clubs and District Sports Associations (DSA), building eight international stadiums in eight divisions and proper implementation of FIFA and AFC projects.PanelsThe Sammilito ParishadPresident: Kazi M SalahuddinSenior vice president: Abdus Salam MurshedyVice presidents: Bashundhara Kings president Imrul Hasan, Toma Group chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Amirul Islam Babu.Members: Harun-ur-Rashid, Satyajit Das Rupu, Ilias Hosssin, Bijon Barua, Amit Khan Shuvro, Iqbal Hossain, Mohiuddin Ahmed Salim, M Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, Asaduzzaman Mithu, Kamrul Hasan Hilton, Syed Riazul Karim, Imtiaz Ahmed Sabuj, Nurul Islam Nuru and Shawkat Ali Khan Jahangir.The Samannay ParishadSenior vice-president: former star booter Sheikh M Aslam.Vice-presidents: Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan and current vice-president MohiuddinMembers: Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Saiful Islam and Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury.