Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:28 AM
Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Not even in a decade have the agencies been able to pull down the ugly, tangled aerial web of wires crisscrossing the Dhaka skyline despite court orders.
A disconnect between the service providers has been blamed for the electricity, phone, internet and television cables hanging from the power poles, often bunched together like a mad person's hairdo.
Operators under the Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network are supposed to provide internet and cable TV services through underground cables.
But they have hung the wires on the electric poles and install the cables within a few hours of their being removed from a site.
Most of the Dhaka streets have overhead cables entangled in a hazardous way posing a threat to the city residents.
Sometimes they cause fire incidents or other fatal or serious accidents and hinder fire engines. The internet, telephone and cable TV wires tangled with high-voltage electric cables should have been removed, according to a court order, but the service providers never followed it.
A mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation has been taking down the cables since Aug 5. The DSCC drive caused them a financial loss of more than Tk 100 million, said the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh.
They reinstall the cables within a few hours after those are removed, inconveniencing the customers for that period.
According to the rules, they have to rent the cable from the NTTN to run their business, Aminul Hakim, the president of ISPAB said.
They are 'forced' to install the cables to provide connection to the households as the local distribution points are not very close.
From Gulshan 1 to Gulshan 2, only four termination points or local distribution points of International Internet Gateway operator [email protected] are available.
"So, we have to hang cables to keep our customers connected. If the points were available after every three houses, we would never need to install the cables," Hakim said.
Dhaka city has around 4.5 million broadband internet customers with more than half of them residing in DSCC areas, said Emdadul Hoque, the general secretary of ISPAB.
The authorities sometimes remove the overhead cables only for the service providers to install those again to serve the customers. The capital can only be saved from the overhead cable menace by taking a long-term plan, he said.
They are forced to install the cables on the electric poles as the NTTN has not laid any infrastructure up until now, said Anwar Parvez, the founder president of the Cable Operator Association of Bangladesh or COAB.
"We lost millions when we had to reinstall cables after removal in Dhaka South."
The NTTN member organisations dismissed the claim of the infrastructure being absent. They say it is rather the broadband service providers "taking no interest" in putting the existing infrastructure to good use.
"The allegation raised by the ISPs is incorrect as we have already provided the connection to the households in Gulshan, Banani, Mohakhali, DOHS, Motijheel, Karwan Bazar and Niketan," Abbas Farook, the head of public relations and government affairs officer at [email protected], said.
"Also, there are many points adjacent to the main roads in the city and they don't need to install additional cables while using those. There would have been no problem if they had opted for the NTTN services from the beginning."
"A good number of LDPs exist on both sides of the main streets in Dhaka. The problem is that many service providers do not use them. The NTTN licence clause does not obligate us to ensure connection to the houses, but we're doing that. The ISPs, on the other hand, are not taking the services," said Arif Al Islam, the chief executive of Summit Communications.




A "sudden drive" will not resolve the issue; a long-term planning is what is required, he said.
DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is currently overseeing a drive to remove the cables from Bangabazar to Fulbaria and some other neighbourhoods.
Dhaka North City Corporation began a similar drive on Thursday. The task will be easier with a coordinated approach to ensure that the customers do not suffer, according to DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
"I spoke to everyone as I don't want the people to suffer. I want to make it a sustainable process," he said.   -bdnews24.com



