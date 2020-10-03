Jazeera Airways launches Dhaka-Kuwait flights





Flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Kuwait and Wednesdays and Thursdays from Dhaka.

"We're extremely pleased to be able to open up a route to Dhaka," Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said.

"It shows the strength of our airline that we're able to expand our network at this time. We're now able to serve the Bangladeshi community in Kuwait with a direct service and look forward to increasing our frequencies in future," he said.

The airlines appointed Galaxy Group in Bangladesh to handle its local sales. Managing Director of Galaxy Group Ahmed Yusuf Walid said they are delighted to partner with Jazeera Airways.

"We see a huge opportunity for flights to Kuwait," he said, noting that it will also give them an opportunity to connect their customers to Saudi Arabia and other destinations in the region.

Covid Measures

Jazeera Airways has taken safety and precautionary measures on its aircraft and at Jazeera Terminal in Kuwait to ensure passengers' safety.

All passengers are required to wear face masks and gloves.

The airline also offers the 'Duo Seat' feature that enables passengers to book the middle seat next to them in addition to their seat when travelling, giving passengers more comfort and security. -UNB

























