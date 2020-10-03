RMP seeks community support to make drug-free society





They said integrated efforts by the police and the public in general, including the young generation, could help root out the abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading.

They came up with the observation while addressing a beat policing meeting organised by the metropolitan police at Naohata Government High School auditorium under Paba Upazila in Rajshahi on Thursday.

Police commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique addressed the meeting as the focal person, while Ayen Uddin, MP, was present as the guest of honour.

Deputy Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, Upazila Chairman Monsur Rahman and Principal of Naohata Degree College Abdul Khaleque, among many other dignitaries and social elites, were also present.

Elaborating his zero-tolerance stanch against the abuse of drugs and its trafficking and trading, Abu Kalam Siddique sought all-out cooperation of the communities to make the war against drugs a total success.

He said the metropolitan police had intensified the activities of beat policing to prevent crimes.

Siddique stressed the need for boosting the relationship between the police and common people and for exploring the opportunities of beat policing for lasting peace everywhere in the society.



























