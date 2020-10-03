Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home News

RMP seeks community support to make drug-free society

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 2: The Rajshahi Metropolitan Police officials have sought support from community people to make the society free from drug-addiction, terrorism and militancy.
They said integrated efforts by the police and the public in general, including the young generation, could help root out the abuse of drugs along with its illicit trafficking and trading.
They came up with the observation while addressing a beat policing meeting organised by the metropolitan police at Naohata Government High School auditorium under Paba Upazila in Rajshahi on Thursday.
Police commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique addressed the meeting as the focal person, while Ayen Uddin, MP, was present as the guest of honour.
Deputy Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, Upazila Chairman Monsur Rahman and Principal of Naohata Degree College Abdul Khaleque, among many other dignitaries and social elites, were also present.
Elaborating his zero-tolerance stanch against the abuse of drugs and its trafficking and trading, Abu Kalam Siddique sought all-out cooperation of the communities to make the war against drugs a total success.
He said the metropolitan police had intensified the activities of beat policing to prevent crimes.
Siddique stressed the need for boosting the relationship between the police and common people and for exploring the opportunities of beat policing for lasting peace everywhere in the society.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order
Jazeera Airways launches Dhaka-Kuwait flights
Disappearing Covid-19 app alerts cause alarm
RMP seeks community support to make drug-free society
Covid-19 cases reach 20,100 in Rajshahi div, 18,137 recovers
In his own words, Trump on the pandemic and masks
Two-fifths of plants at risk of extinction: Report
18,094 patients recover from C-19 in Rajshahi division


Latest News
'O' level exams begin Monday
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Question raised over Islamic University student Tinni's death
Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
BFF goes to polls on Saturday
US President's life at risk after he tested Covid-19 positive
Lorry driver arrested for smuggling four migrants, including Bangladeshis out of UK
Russell Domingo emphasises playing domestic cricket
Most Read News
Safely access non-emergency and routine medical care during C-19
BNP’s provocative statement hindering resolution of Rohingya issue: Quader
Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19
Myanmar exhibiting audacity due to ‘govt’s knee-jerk policy’: BNP
Japan unemployment rises to highest rate since 2017
'O' level exams begin Monday
Measures taken to make corona vaccine available at right time: Minister
Varsity student drowns in Cox's Bazar
Saifur, Arjun rape housewife, Rabiul assists them
33 COVID deaths reported in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft