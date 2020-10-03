Covid-19 cases reach 20,100 in Rajshahi div, 18,137 recovers





Of the infected patients, 18,137 have, so far, recovered from the lethal disease with 307 fatalities reported including 186 in Bogura and 45 in Rajshahi while 25 in its city.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 10 were detected in Sirajgonj followed by eight in Rajshahi, including seven in its city, said Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.

Apart from this, six people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Naogaon, five each in Bogura and Pabna districts, two in Joypurhat and one in Chapainawabganj districts.

With the new infection, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,974 in Rajshahi including 3,647 in the city, 776 in Chapainawabganj, 1,301 in Naogaon, 999 in Natore, 1,090 in Joypurhat, 7,648 in Bogura, 2,171 in Sirajganj and 1,141 in Pabna.

Another 2,402 patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till this morning. Besides, 5,236 other suspected patients were undergoing treatment in isolation units and 4,510 have, by now, been released.

Following detection of the new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas under the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were identified and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 22 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 92 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 59,725 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 57,628 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being considered as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus, Dr Nath said. -BSS































