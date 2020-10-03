Trump, KSA king offered to death

SANNA, Oct 2: A court in Yemen's northwestern province of Sa'ada province has handed down death penalties to 10 people, including the Saudi king and the US president, over their involvement in the massacre of dozens of Yemeni students two years ago.

The Specialized First Instance Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced the defendants to death in absentia after finding them guilty of complicity in the Saudi-led airstrike on a bus carrying Yemeni schoolchildren in August 2018, Yemen's Saba news agency reported.

The school bus came under attack by Saudi-led warplanes in a market in the town of Dahyan in Sa'ada. At least 50 civilians, mainly school kids, were killed and nearly 80 others were injured

Among the convicts are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Yemen's former Riyadh-allied president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and US President Donald Trump. -AAP