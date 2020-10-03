Video
Saturday, 3 October, 2020
News in brief

50 GOP officials back Biden

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2: More than 50 Republican former national security officials will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday, joining one of several Republican organizations opposing the re-election of President Donald Trump.
The group, called Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, launched in August with 70 members. The new endorsements will bring it to nearly 130 individuals who have publicly broken with the Republican president, including seven who served under Trump, people familiar with the effort said.
Others worked as senior defense and security officials in the administrations of Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.   -REUTERS


