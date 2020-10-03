Trump opposes rule changes





WASHINGTON, Oct 2: President Donald Trump said Thursday he likes his debates with Joe Biden just the way they are and opposes potential changes to try and prevent repetition of the chaos that marred their first clash.The US presidential debates organizers announced Wednesday that "additional structure" is needed "to ensure a more orderly discussion" -- a polite reference to the meltdown that occurred the previous day in Cleveland. Trump says not so fast. "Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" he tweeted.Trump has declared himself the winner several times, citing unidentified polls. -AFP