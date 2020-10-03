Video
Will ensure justice: Priyanka over Hathras rape case

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 2: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attended a prayer meet at Delhi's Valmiki Temple organised amid nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
"We will ensure justice for our sister. We won't sit quietly till she does not get justice," she said, addressing a crowd of Congress supporters and demonstrators. Whatever has happened with the woman, her family faced it alone as they did not get any support from the govt. Our country doesn't have a tradition where the father, brother & the family of the victim aren't allowed to light the pyre," Priyanka said.
Civil society activists, women, students and members of various political parties gathered at the New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim. The protest that was initially supposed to be held at the India Gate was later shifted to the Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area.
The opposition party has been at the fore of demonstrations against the incident that has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP, which rules at the centre and in UP, on the receiving end of growing public outrage.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wass also scheduled to join the protesters.   -HT


