Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:27 AM
Armenia ‘ready’ for Nagorno Karabakh truce talks

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

STEPANAKERT, Oct 2: Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day.
Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a ceasefire but Azerbaijan fired back that Armenia must first withdraw its troops.
International calls for the two neighbours to halt fire and begin talks are intensifying as fears grow that the clashes could expand into a multi-front war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned NATO member Turkey -- which backs Azerbaijan -- against the alleged deployment of militants from Syria to the Karabakh conflict.
Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.
New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians.
Armenia said Azerbaijani forces on Friday struck Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, wounding "many" people and damaging civilian infrastructure.
Ambulance sirens were heard following loud explosions.
The separatist government in Stepanakert said Azerbaijani forces had destroyed a bridge linking Armenia to Karabakh.
Local residents said they were getting used to the shelling and fierce clashes nearby.
"Life is okay," Arkady, a 66-year-old resident, told AFP.
"We are Soviet people. Why should we be afraid? These drones are like toys to us."
He said he did not want the two sides to enter talks, describing negotiations with Azerbaijan as "nonsense" and insisting the enemy should be crushed.
In Azerbaijan, too, some expressed little appetite for talks.
"We are not afraid. We do not have a lot of wounded," Anvar Aliyev, a 55-year-old taxi driver, told AFP in the country's Fizulinsky district.
"We have to return to our lands."
Yerevan on Friday expressed its readiness to work with international mediators to bring a halt to the fighting.
Armenia "stands ready to engage" with France, Russia, and the United states -- which co-chair the OSCE group of mediators -- "to re-establish a ceasefire regime," the foreign ministry in Yerevan said. But it said that talks could not begin unless fighting is halted.   -AFP


