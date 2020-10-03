

Imran accuses Sharif of ‘playing India’s game’

Imran, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that came into power in 2018, was speaking during an interview broadcast late on Thursday. "Now he [Sharif] has gone [to the United Kingdom] and is playing India's game. He is attacking Pakistan sitting over there. He is 100 percent getting backing [from India], he is a coward and without that, he could not be doing anything," said Khan.

The prime minister was responding to renewed attacks on the government in recent weeks by Sharif, whose Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has joined an opposition alliance in a bid to topple Khan's government.

Sharif has been living in the UK since last November, when he left Pakistan on medical bail to receive treatment for a blood platelet issue that doctors said threatened his life. He was convicted and imprisoned on corruption charges in 2018, but was granted bail during his appeal. Earlier on Thursday, Sharif addressed party leaders at a high-level meeting through a video link, accusing the government of using "dual standards of accountability" in its anti-corruption drive. -AL JAZEERA































ISLAMABAD, Oct 2: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused political rival and former three-times premier Nawaz Sharif of "playing India's game" by criticising the country's powerful military, as a bitter political feud deepens in the South Asian nation.Imran, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that came into power in 2018, was speaking during an interview broadcast late on Thursday. "Now he [Sharif] has gone [to the United Kingdom] and is playing India's game. He is attacking Pakistan sitting over there. He is 100 percent getting backing [from India], he is a coward and without that, he could not be doing anything," said Khan.The prime minister was responding to renewed attacks on the government in recent weeks by Sharif, whose Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has joined an opposition alliance in a bid to topple Khan's government.Sharif has been living in the UK since last November, when he left Pakistan on medical bail to receive treatment for a blood platelet issue that doctors said threatened his life. He was convicted and imprisoned on corruption charges in 2018, but was granted bail during his appeal. Earlier on Thursday, Sharif addressed party leaders at a high-level meeting through a video link, accusing the government of using "dual standards of accountability" in its anti-corruption drive. -AL JAZEERA