

What if US president runner dies?

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. While Trump's physician has said that the US president and first lady "are both well at this time," the one question that keeps surfacing is what would happen if a US presidential candidate dies in the run up to the election?According to the Washington Post, if a candidate dies before the November election after having been officially nominated, the ball is in the hands of the national political parties. "The Democratic National Committee has a clear rule for this situation. The 447 members of the DNC, the entity that formally hosts the convention, would choose the new nominee," according to Richard Pildes, a leading US scholar on constitutional law."The DNC chair is required to consult with the Democratic leadership in Congress and with the Democratic Governors Association. After the consultation, the chair provides a report to the DNC members, who then make the choice." The Republican National Committee's rules are similar, he says. "The RNC has 168 members - three from each state, plus three from six territories. The RNC's rules provide that the three members from each state cast the same number of votes that their state or territory is entitled to at the convention. So Alaska's three members get to cast a total of 28 votes, for example. If those three members disagree, they each get to cast one-third of those votes."The 25th Amendment's Section 4 also offers a path to stripping a president of power if, for instance, his cabinet believes he has become incapacitated. -REUTERS