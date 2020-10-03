Video
Saturday, 3 October, 2020
Anger from Moscow, Minsk as EU sanctions Belarus

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BRUSSELS, Oct 2: The EU will hit Belarus officials with long-awaited sanctions over the country's political crisis on Friday, drawing an angry response from Minsk and its ally Moscow.
After more than six weeks of diplomatic efforts, EU leaders finally persuaded Cyprus to drop its veto on sanctions at a summit in Brussels, opening the way for some 40 members of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime to be listed.
The targets for the travel bans and asset freezes are officials the European Union blames for rigging the August 9 election that returned Lukashenko to power and for orchestrating a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-regime protests that followed the vote.
Minsk swiftly announced tit-for-tat "counter sanctions" against the EU, though it was not clear what form these would take or what they would target. The ministry said that by imposing sanctions the EU had "alienated" the country, which western commentators have dubbed "Europe's last dictatorship" under Lukashenko's strongman rule.
Minsk said it would not disclose which European officials were being targeted, but threatened "even more serious consequences" if the EU expands its restrictions. Protesters have taken to the streets of Belarusian cities since Lukashenko claimed a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote.
Riot police have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom alleged torture and abuse in custody, prompting international condemnation. Russia has backed its longstanding ally Lukashenko in the crisis, offering financial backing and hinting at military support if events turn against him.
The Kremlin slammed the new EU sanctions, which follow similar measures from other Western governments including Britain and Canada.
"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.   -AFP


