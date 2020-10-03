Housewife found dead at Bauphal





The deceased was identified as Shahinur Begum, 26, wife of Juwel Khan, a resident of Bilbilas Village in the upazila.

The upazila health complex sources said Badiul Alam, the deceased's uncle-in-law, took Shahinur to the emergency department of the hospital at around 7:30pm, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.









Hearing this, Badiul Alam fled away.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Subrata Kumar Biswas, the on-duty doctor of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, said although he was informed that Shahinur tried commit suicide by hanging herself, the matter seems false.

