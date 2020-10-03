Video
Housewife found dead at Bauphal

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Oct 2: A housewife was found dead at Bauphal Upazila Health Complex in the district on Thursday night.
The deceased was identified as Shahinur Begum, 26, wife of Juwel Khan, a resident of Bilbilas Village in the upazila.
The upazila health complex sources said Badiul Alam, the deceased's uncle-in-law, took Shahinur to the emergency department of the hospital at around 7:30pm, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.




Hearing this, Badiul Alam fled away.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Subrata Kumar Biswas, the on-duty doctor of Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, said although he was informed that Shahinur tried commit suicide by hanging herself, the matter seems false.
The deceased's family members alleged the in-laws had been torturing on Shahinur for dowry for long.



