Saturday, 3 October, 2020, 8:27 AM
Farmers getting benefits from dredging of Abadia Canal

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin addressing a meeting in the town on Friday, marking the National Productivity Day. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Oct 2: Facilitating farming in the dry season, Abadia Canal at Patnitala Upazila in the district has been dredged.
This branch canal has been dredged under Abadia Canal Water Management Cooperative Society through LGED.
Thousands of farmers and society members are being benefitted from it. It is a 2,800-metre-long canal.
During 2019-20 fiscal year, the canal was dredged under Sustainable Smaller Water Resource Development Project of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED). It was implemented by Abadia Branch Canal Water Management Cooperative Society. It was dredged at Tk 26,32, 652. During April-May of the current year, the dredging was completed.
The canal has ended to the east end of Santoshpara beginning from Gopinagar of Patnitala Union. Hundreds of farmers of several villages of the upazila like Patnitala, Gopinagar, Mahimapur, Kallayanpur and Chak Afzalpur are getting benefits.
Now farming will be easy in the dry season for reserving water by closing the sluice gate, farmers and locals said.
A farmer of Kallayanpur Village along the canal bank Md. Khorshed Alam said, farmers in the area have started to see golden dreams for dredging the canal. Earlier, crops would be submerged for bursting of the canal water during flood. Now after dredging the canal, that problem has been solved.
"We are farming different vegetables by using the canal water," he said.
A female farmer of Patnitala Village along the canal bank Shamsun Nahar said, she is taking preparation for farming ducks in the canal.
General Secretary of the Society Md. Imran Chowdhury said, using the canal water, planting of IRRI-Boro saplings will be easy. Also, the canal water can be used for Robi cultivations including potato, wheat, mustard, onion and garlic.
Farmers have started commercial duck farming in the canal water. Around 200 members of the Society are directly or indirectly being benefitted.
 Centring the canal, the farmers of this region have got organised. They are cultivating under cooperative basis.
Patnitala Upazila Engineer Saikat Das said, members of the Society submitted a resolution to him for dredging the canal. He forwarded it to executive engineer. Later allocation was granted, and the canal was dredged accordingly.
He informed, the dredging was completed by seven groups of the Society. Each group comprised 25 labourers. Of the canal, 70 per cent were dredged by excavators. The remaining 30 per cent were done by beneficiary labourers.
According to him, agriculture expansion, fish cultivation and duck farming will be facilitated for it. Also there will be socio-economic development in the life of the members of the Society.


