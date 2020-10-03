Three murdered in three districts





JOYPURHAT: A man was killed over land dispute in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Juwel Mandol, 45, son of Sharif Uddin, a resident of Kanupur Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Akkelpur Police Station (PS) Abdul Latif Khan said Juwel was locked into an altercation with his neighbours over the ownership of a land in Kanupur Halirmor area at around 9:30am. As a sequel to this, the neighbours attacked him, leaving Juwel dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

LALMONIRHAT: A man was beaten to death in Patgram Upazila of the district on Thursday as he refused to pay the extortion money for his stone-laden boat.

The deceased was identified as Majnu Hossain, 28, son of Altab Hossain, a resident of Dabalsuti Majipara area in the upazila.

Local sources said Sahajuddin regularly collects Tk 50 from each boat who extracts stones from the Dharla River. He hit Manju's head with a rod as he refused pay the extortion money in the morning, and continued beating him even after others tried to save Manju.

Majnu succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Patgram PS OC Sumon Kumar Mohanta said police have detained two persons and a case has been filed in this connection.

BOGURA: A man phoned police after stabbing his friend to death in the district to cook-up the incident as a snatching one.

The incident took place in Jhurgasa area of Sherpur Upazila on Tuesday night.

Police recovered the body of easy bike driver Minhaz Sheikh, 22, from a paddy field at noon.

According to police, Rabbi, a resident of Bishwaharigasa Village in Dhunat Upazila, riding on easy-bike went out with his friend for a trip in Awlakandi Village on Tuesday afternoon. He then fed his friend Minhaz a soft drink after mixing 10 sleeping pills with it and stabbed him to death when lost his sense.

"Rabbi then called national emergency number 999 and informed police that muggers snatched the easy-bike after killing his friend, and leaving him injured also. Police then asked Rabbi to lodge a GD with the PS. At one stage of interrogation at Sherpur Sadar Circle office, Rabbi confessed his involvement in the killing," said police.

A team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Ali Ahsraf Bhuyian then went to the spot and recovered the body following the information obtained from the accused.

Additional SP Md Gaziur Rahman said Rabbi murdered his friend in a planned way to snatch his easy-bike.

A case has been filed with Sherpur PS in this connection.





























