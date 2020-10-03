Video
Danganbhuiyan Health Complex gets equipment

Published : Saturday, 3 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

DAGANBHUIYAN, FENI, Oct 2: Five oxygen cylinders, 16 pieces of CC camera and one monitor have been donated to Daganbhuiyan  Upazila Health Complex in the district.
These were provided by Daganbhuiyan Probashi Forum on Thursday noon.
Chief Adviser of the forum and Upazila Chairman Didarul Kabir Ratan and other members handed over the equipment to Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Rubayet Bin Karim at a function held in the auditorium of the complex.
Chattogram Divisional Health Director Dr. Hasan Shahrier Kabir was present at the programme as chief guest.  Deputy Commissioner Md. Wahiduzzaman, Civil Surgeon Dr. Mir Mobarak Hossain Diganta and Feni General Hospital Supervisor Dr. Abul Khair Miazi were present as special guests. Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Rabiul Hasan and Upazila Vice-Chairman Md. Shahin Munsi were also present.
A donation of about Taka one lakh was also handed over to five sick and destitute people of the upazila by Joint Conveners of the forum Faruk Ahmed Suman, Md. Mahsin Suman and Nizam Uddin.


