National Productivity Day-2020 observed



Gaibandha DC Abdul Matin addressing a meeting in the town on Friday, marking the National Productivity Day. photo: observer

This year the day was observed with the theme "Productivity to Build Golden Bangladesh as Dreamt by Father of the Nation".

GAIBANDHA: The day was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country on Friday with a view to creating mass awareness to raise productivity in all fields including industrial, agriculture and service sectors.

To encourage stakeholders in implementing productivity tools is the main objective of the celebration.

Io draw attention to the concept of encouraging the implementation of productivity tools is the main purpose of the celebration.

Marking the day, the district administration and Gaibandha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) jointly arranged the discussion meeting in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) with ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat in the chair.

DC Abdul Matin attended the function as chief guest. The function was also addressed among others by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee, District Livestock Officer Dr. Abdus Samad, District Training Officer of the Department of Agricultural Extension Rahela Parvin, Director of GCCI Md. Ranju Miah and Deputy Director of Social Service Department Emdadul Hoque Pramanik.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for increasing productivity, economic stability and ensuring sustainable development and growth to take the country ahead.

LAXMIPUR: On the occasion, the district administration organised a meeting on the Collectorate Office premises in the town.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal was present as chief guest while ADC (General) Mohammad Safiuzzaman Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Deputy Manager of Laxmipur BSCIC Md Delwar Hossain, Vice-President of District Chamber of Commerce Shangkar Majumdar and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ripa Moni Devi, among others, spoke on the occasion.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Chilmari Upazila Parishad in the district.

Presided over by UNO AWM Raihan Shah, it was addressed by Upazila Parishad Chairman Shaukat Ali Sarkar, Bir Bikram, as chief guest.

Upazila Vice-Chairman Md. Abdul Kuddus Sarkar and Woman Vice-Chairman Asma Begum spoke as special guests.

Among others, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mohammad Kohinur Rahman, Upazila Fisheries Officer Badruzzaman Rana, Agriculture Extension Officer Md. Noor Alam and Chilmari Press Club President Nazrul Islam Sabu were present.

It was moderated by Editor of weekly Juger Khabar SM Nurul Amin Sarkar.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the auditorium of Ishwardi Upazila Parishsd in the district.

Speakers laid emphasis on increasing safe and organic food production in addition to enhancing productivity in the country.

Acting Chairman of Upazila Parishad Abdus Salam Khan was present at the meeting as chief guest.

Presided over by Ishwardi UNO PM Imrul Kayes, it was addressed, among others, by Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mahmuda Motmainnya, Freedom Fighter Nazrul Islam Mintu, Press Club President Swapan Kumar Kundu and Forest Officer Ismail Hossain. It was moderated by Social Welfare Officer Masud Rana.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in Porsha Upazila of the district.

Maintaining social distancing, it was organised by the upazila administration in the auditorium of the upazila parishad.

Presided over by AC Land Zakir Hossain and directed by Administrative Officer Sunil Kumar, it was attended, among others, by Upazila Education Officer Mazaharul Islam, Janata Bank Manager Mizanur Rahman, Public Health Sub-Assistant Engineer Milon Kumar, Nitpur Union Chairman Abul Kalam Shah, ex-principal of Nitpur School & College Abdul Khalek and SI Abdul Mannan.















